Spain had 9.8% annual inflation, the highest since 1985: the government will launch an extraordinary aid package

Frutería en un mercado de Madrid, España, 29 de noviembre de 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Inflation in Spain rose to 9.8% in March compared to the same month last year, 2.2 points above the rate recorded in February (7.6%) and the highest since 1985, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The data released this Wednesday for the consumer price index (CPI) show that this significant increase is due to widespread increases in most of its components, especially electricity, whose prices have reached record prices in Spain; fuels and fuels, whose prices have risen has worsened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine; and food and non - alcoholic beverages.

Core inflation, which does not include fresh food or energy, rose by four tenths in March to 3.4 per cent, the highest since September 2008.

The president of the Spanish government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, stressed that this rise “by 73%” is attributable to the impact of the war in Ukraine, “due to the unbridled price of energy and unprocessed food.”

In this context, the thick lines of the new aid to cushion the economic impact of the Russian invasion, mean that 6 billion will be disbursed in direct measures and 10 billion in state-guaranteed loans to help businesses and families reduce the energy bill, increases in fuel, halt rent upgrading and thus deal with inflation.

The policy of shock of the Executive, after a certain inertia that began to disturb public life in the country, seeks to react to the strike of carriers and the confrontation with all its allies over the shift in the position on relations with the Sahara of Pedro Sánchez and his government team.

Faced with criticism, the Executive had to respond that the wait in the definitions was the product of the negotiations that needed to be established at the extraordinary summit of NATO and the European Union in Brussels. Once the authorization was obtained in Belgium, Pedro Sánchez appeared with the Portuguese António Costa to explain that they had even requested an authorization for the “Iberian exception” in order to lower the price of electricity on the peninsula.

Faced with rampant inflation, the most complex part of the talks was reaching agreements between government partners. Socialist and “podemist” officials negotiated the instruments, which clearly have some proposals from the party led by Pablo Iglesias, such as the 2% cap on rent increases or the ban on layoffs, at least for the next 90 days, the deadline that this package has.

A demonstration by carriers protesting high fuel prices, in Madrid. Despite the 20 cents bonus, prior to the aid there was a “retouch” at the 5 cent dispensers.

Although, as of its publication this Wednesday in the Spanish Official Gazette (BOE), the aid package will enter into force on April 1, it will only be in a month when it must be treated in the Congress of Deputies. Even with a new system of forces, or at least what will happen with the departure of Pablo Casado and the arrival of Alberto Núñez Feijóo to the leadership of the Popular Party (PP).

The large decree with urgent economic measures of 6 billion euros approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers will also be an opportunity to see the level or not of political fragmentation in Spain. While waiting for these four weeks for the parliamentary debate and its vote, the PSOE and the PP have not given up showing public differences over the instruments, although political speculations suggest that in the face of the crisis facing society it will be difficult not to accompany the plan.

While the political terrain has its own logic, the effectiveness of the measures has its own. The Government's announcement on the extension of the fuel price bonus to the entire population received a prompt response from Spanish fuel pumps on Tuesday. In just 24 hours, the price of gasoline and diesel showed an increase of more than five cents per liter, according to a survey by the Secretary of State for Energy . When it remains to know the details of how the replacement of tanks will be compensated for the owners of the gas stations, this increase denies the aid of 20 cents that the Ministry of Finance provided together with the oil companies.

This “retouching”, against the fuel bonus, may renew a tightening in the position of carriers, who have paralyzed the country's logistics in recent days. The package provided for specific actions for the transport sector (450 million in addition to aid for fuel), fisheries (68 million) and agriculture (362 million), which are suffering from rising inputs such as fuels, fertilizers and animal feed.

The announcement of the reduction without the corresponding technical explanation stressed the fuel sector on Monday. The Spanish Confederation of Service Station Entrepreneurs (CEEES), which represents the owners of refueling shops, asked the Executive to “clarify” urgently and quickly how the measure announced a few hours earlier would be adopted after the fear it had unleashed among many of its associates.

Inflation is a European problem

Inflation began to grow during July 2021, partly due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which reached very high figures since December last year. But the final shot is related to tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.

The whole of Europe is facing economic uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine, according to Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.

According to the Spanish National Statistics Institute, in its statement, “this evolution is due to widespread increases in most of its components . These include increases in prices for electricity, fuel and fuel and food and non-alcoholic beverages , higher this month than in March 2021.”

This Wednesday, the influential group of economists advising the German government revised its forecast for growth for Germany in 2022 from 4.6% to 1.8% due to the war in Ukraine. The committee, known as “the wise ones,” also expects inflation to peak at 6.1% this year before falling to 3.4% in 2023 , when GDP growth is expected to rebound to 3.6%, according to a press release.

Predicting the rise in prices to hit the entire eurozone, the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, said Wednesday that “we will face higher inflation and slower growth in the short term,” during a conference organized by the central bank of Cyprus.

“The longer the war lasts, the greater the economic costs and the greater the likelihood that we will face more adverse scenarios. Households, who are more pessimistic, could reduce their spending and business investment could also suffer, he added.