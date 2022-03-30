SEC notifies Wall Street brokers of conduct rule

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street's top regulator is letting the investment industry know that brokers and financial advisors must adhere to similar codes of conduct when helping retail clients choose what type of account to open.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday that both types of financial professionals share comparable duties with their clients. While the rules for advisors and brokers come into effect at different times, they “generally yield substantially similar results in terms of the ultimate responsibilities owed to retail investors,” officials said in a newsletter.

The guide addresses the controversial political debate about conflict of interest rules and what it means for brokers to act in the interests of their customers. The question has long been the subject of partisan lawsuits and disputes. During the Trump Administration, investor advocates and Democrats criticized a related regulation for being too lax, fueling speculation that the SEC would replace it under the chairmanship of Gary Gensler.

Wednesday's bulletin indicates that the regulator is likely to maintain the rule, but interpret it in a stricter way. Although they do not carry the legal weight of a law, SEC staff bulletins are closely watched by the industry.

The document says that there are differences between the fiduciary standard that applies to investment advisors and the rules for brokers, but it also emphasizes how the conduct requirements are similar.

Both “derive from key fiduciary principles that include the obligation to act in the best interests of the retail investor and not put their own interests before the investor's interest,” SEC staff said.

Original Note:

Wall Street Brokers Put on Notice by SEC Over Conduct Rules

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.