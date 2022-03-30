Russia announced a ceasefire in Mariupol for Thursday with the aim of allowing the evacuation of civilians

A local resident pushes a wheelbarrow in front of an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it will establish a “regime of silence”, that is, a local ceasefire, starting at 10:00am on Thursday (07:00 GMT) in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol to evacuate civilians.

According to this source, this measure should facilitate the opening of a humanitarian corridor to the Ukrainian city of Zaporiyia.

“For this humanitarian operation to be successful, we propose to carry it out with the direct participation of representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the ministry added in the statement.

The Russian ministry called on Kyiv to ensure “unconditional respect” for the ceasefire through written notification to the Russian side, UNHCR and ICRC by 06:00 (03:00 GMT) on Thursday.

Moscow also called on the Ukrainian army to commit itself to ensuring the safety of bus convoys along the designated corridor.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it will establish a “regime of silence”, that is, a local ceasefire, starting at 10:00am on Thursday (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

The ministry also said it had accepted a proposal from Kiev to open four new humanitarian corridors from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia in the last 24 hours.

Hours earlier, Russia claimed that it does not see anything “promising” in the peace negotiations with Ukraine, which accused it of bombing the city of Chernigov and a Red Cross center in Mariupol.

“The occupiers deliberately bombed an ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) building in Mariupol,” said Liudmila Denisova, responsible for human rights in the Ukrainian parliament, without any reports of possible casualties yet.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, assured that Russia's bombing and indiscriminate attacks on populated areas of Ukraine generate “immense concern” and could amount to “war crimes”.

According to Bachelet's office, from the start of the invasion until Tuesday, March 29, 1,189 civilians were killed, including 98 children. A balance that, he acknowledges, is far below reality, as his teams do not have direct access to the most exposed places such as Mariupol, where the presence of mass graves has been detected.

In five weeks of war, four million Ukrainians have had to flee their country (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Some 160,000 civilians are still trapped in the battered and besieged Mariupol and are facing a “humanitarian catastrophe”, as they live in shelters without electricity and lack food and water, according to testimonies collected by the AFP agency from those who fled that city.

On Wednesday, the mayor's office of Mariupol denounced the forced evacuation to Russia of more than 70 people - women and medical personnel - from a maternity hospital.

In five weeks of war, four million Ukrainians have had to flee their country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Europe had not seen such a large influx of refugees since World War II.

In total, more than ten million people, or more than a quarter of the population, have been forced to leave their homes. The conflict has left 1,189 civilians dead and 1,901 injured, according to UNHCR.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading: