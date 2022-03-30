Peruvian national team: when will the repechage be played for the passage to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Peru beat Paraguay and took fifth place in the standings of the South American Qualifiers. This place gives her the option to play the playoff against the winner of the Asian Qualifiers for a spot in Qatar 2022 and will do so next June. The rival will come out of the one who is victorious between the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

It has not yet been defined exactly, but it will most likely be done on 13 or 14 June. It will be played in the host country of the next world cup (Doha) and the winner will be defined in a single match. This match will be played after the UAE vs Australia, which is scheduled to be played a week before (June 7) to be played in Doha.

Remember that this will be the last match of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and only on that date will the 32 participants in the top football party be fully known. So far 12 from UEFA are confirmed, four from Conmebol, four from AFC (Asian Qualifiers), two from CAF (African Qualifiers) and one from Concacaf.

The Peruvian national team reached this stage after scoring 24 points in the Conmebol tournament standings. The qualification was achieved at the National Stadium, which was full and everything happened on the score of the last date. With that victory they managed to achieve seven wins, three draws and eight defeats. In addition, historically, it became the first team to move to the world championship after scoring a single point in the first four dates.

QUOTAS BY CONFEDERATION

UEFA (Europe): 13 coupons

CAF (Africa): 5 cupos

AFC (Asia): 4.5 coupons

Conmebol (South America): 4.5 places

CONCACAF (North America, Central America and Caribbean): 3.5 quotas

OFC (Oceania): 0.5 spots

THE TEAMS QUALIFIED FOR THE WORLD CUP FOR NOW:

UEFA

Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Germany, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland and Spain.

CONMEBOL:

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador.

AFC:

Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

CAF:

Ghana and Cameroon

CONCACAF:

Canada

HOST:

qatar

