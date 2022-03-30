Peru vs. Paraguay: Andrés Wiese, María Pia Copello, Carlos Vilchez and more celebrities who celebrated the Peruvian triumph

On March 29, the match between Peru and Paraguay took place, resulting in a glorious 2-0. In this way, we are still racing in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and hoping to play in the World Cup.

Faced with this, the celebrations of the artists did not wait and expressed all their emotion on social networks. This is the case of Andrés Wiese, Maria Pia Copello, Carlos Vilchez and many more who always show themselves encouraging the Peruvian national team in every match.

TULA RODRIGUEZ

The En Boca de Todos host used the stories on her official Instagram account to express her joy at Peru's triumph. The actress showed that she was living the game with her relatives and they celebrated every goal scored by the Peruvian team.

“Up Peru Face...” , the television presenter wrote on her social network next to the Peruvian flag accompanied by a photo of her family wearing the 'blanquiroja' t-shirts.

JESUS ALZAMORA

The driver let his Instagram followers know that he was at the Estadio Nacional enjoying the match live and did not hesitate to jump and shout when the 90 minutes of the game that gave the Peruvian team as the winner were over.

He also posted a photo on his profile with his wife María Paz. “Let's go Peru Cara...! We're going to the repechage! Arriba Peru”, he wrote as a description of the photo that has the background of that stadium.

MARIA PIA COPELLO

The host of Esto es Guerra is one of the figures in the show who does not hesitate to show her love for the 'white-red' shirt in every match, because true to her style she uploads her famous Tik Toks and content to her Instagram stories.

With an image where the word ¡AMOS WINS! and PERU, the cheerleader also joined the long list of celebrities celebrating the Peruvian national team's triumph against Paraguay.

CARLOS VILCHEZ

The Peruvian comedian published a short video celebrating that Peru is getting closer to participating in the 2022 World Cup. “I pay for everything. We're going to the repechage. Thank you guys”, he wrote as a description to his video along with smiling face emojis.

ALESSANDRA FULLER

The actress posted a video on her official Instagram account sharing with her followers that she was at the Estadio Nacional encouraging the Peruvian national team. The influencer used part of the national anthem as a description to her post where you can see how the footballers and fans celebrate the triumph.

“I will give you my life and when I die, I will unite on earth, with you Peru”, it reads.

ETHEL POZO AND BRUNELLA HORNA

The América Hoy hosts used the stories on their Instagram accounts to celebrate Peru's triumph. While Ethel Pozo published a fragment of her prediction of the final result of the match where she won the Peruvian national team, Brunella Horna shared a photo with her partner Richard Acuña writing “We win!”.

ANDRES WIESE

Despite the fact that the Peruvian actor is on vacation in Thailand, that did not prevent him from watching the Peru vs Paraguay match and celebrating the Peruvian victory. “Let's go to the repechage!” , wrote the remembered 'Nicolas de las Casas' about the image of footballers hugging.

SLAVIC YIDDAH AND GINO PESARESSI

Yiddá Eslava published different Instagram stories celebrating Peru's 2-0 against Paraguay. For his part, Gino Pesaressi did the same and also shared some images of the match and wrote “Vamos Peru”.

ANDRES VICLEZ

Another actor who spoke out before Peru's triumph was Andrés Vilchez, who with capital letters highlighted that there is only 1 match left for Peru to go to the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar. “One game away from going to the world championship. Let's go car...” , wrote about the photo of the National Stadium.

