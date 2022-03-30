Peru to the repechage: this is how the players celebrated in the locker room after beating Paraguay

After the big celebration on the pitch of the National Stadium, where the “Contigo Peru” did not miss, the players of the Peruvian national team continued with joy in the locker room. Several players uploaded postcards to their social networks to share what they experienced in that intimate moment. Those who could not be present were Gianluca Lapadula and Wilder Cartagena, who went to the anti-doping test.

The 2-0 victory over Paraguay caused emotions to sprout and joy was demonstrated at different times. Getting the playoff spot in the last match of the South American Playoffs caused a hype that lasted for several hours. The players left the José Díaz colossus at approximately 10:30 p.m. (Peruvian time).

Sergio Peña and Yoshimar Yotún, author of the second goal at the National Stadium with a fabulous scissors, took a selfie and uploaded it to their official Instagram account. Both were starters and have great chances of being in Qatar 2022. In charge of taking the photo was the Malmö FF player. Let's remember that 'Yoshi' also wore the shirt of the Swedish club.

On the other hand, Carlos Zambrano communicated with his children in full celebration in the dressing rooms of the 'white-roja', which he says was a party. The Boca Juniors central defender returned to take the starting position in the central back and accompanied Alexander Callens. He has been resuming his level in the last matches and demonstrated them against the 'albirroja'.

LAPADULA AND CARTAGENA COULD NOT CELEBRATE

Those who were left without celebrating together with the entire team in the dressing room were Gianluca Lapadula and Wilder Cartagena, who were chosen to pass the anti-doping test. These players are chosen after the game and are usually notified when they are on their way to the locker room.

The one who uploaded a video to his social networks was ExAlianza Lima, who “complained” about not being able to be with his teammates, something that was shared by 'Bambino', who was in charge of putting the first goal in the National Stadium in Lima.

PEÑA AND THE UNIQUE MOMENT HE EXPERIENCED WHEN LEAVING THE NATIONAL STADIUM

He barely got out of the colossus José Díaz in his car, thousands of fans approached his car to ask for an autograph, record a video and listen to a greeting. The hubbub was so great that most of them hit with the palm of their hands on the glass of the car window where they were moving. As a precaution, the Malmö FF player from Sweden preferred to stay inside, but he lived a unique and unforgettable moment.

