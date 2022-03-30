Monique Pardo denies Andrés Hurtado about donation of 2 thousand dollars: “I haven't been given a sun”

Monique Pardo broke her silence and spoke out about the recent controversy that has been caused by the donation of the 2000 dollars that driver Andrés Hurtado claimed to have given for the event that he is organizing the singer, who is in poor health and where various Peruvian artists will attend.

Recall that last Saturday, March 26, the television presenter counted during his program Sabado with Andrés that he gave 2 thousand dollars to Manolo Rojas, who is the organizer of the pro salud show of the performer of 'Caramelo'.

However, the comedic actor revealed that he has only been given the initial of that money and asked the television host to complete the amount, as the day of the event is approaching. Now, she is joined by Monique Pardo, but on the contrary, she says that she has not been given a sun or seen any money.

“The only thing I can tell you that I am very excited and clarify that Mr. Andrés Hurtado hasn't given me a single sun (...) I thought it was a joke and, publicly, I asked Manolo Rojos, who is the organizer (...) I was amazed,” she said in an interview with him newspaper Correo.

She also did not hesitate to highlight her admiration for the father of Josetty and Génessis Hurtado, but asked that if something is going to be donated, that they give it to her directly. He even pointed out that he consulted Manolo Rojas about the money and he told her it was a joke.

“If you are going to give me something, Mr. Andrés Hurtado, whom I admire (...) to give it to me. Mr. Manolo Rojas told me it's a joke, ” he said.

“Nobody has given me a sun (...) I could use it if they help me, I am paying for my healing (...) if they are going to help me, that they help me personally, I have been told that it is a joke, it would be good if I answered, because he helped me with a cardiologist,” he added.

Let's remember that Monique Pardo announced that her accident on the show The Artist of the Year was the main reason why she stopped appearing on television and what caused her large medical expenses as well as ailments in your body.

It should be noted that the event will take place this Thursday, March 30 in Barranco and will be attended by Fernando Armas, Melcochita, Betina Oneto, Miguelito Barraza, Ernesto Pimentel, among other comedians, singers and artists.

MONIQUE PARDO TRIED TO TAKE HER OWN LIFE

Monique Pardo never imagined that she would try to take her own life after the hard fall she suffered during her participation in The Artist of the Year. According to his testimony for a local newspaper, he was plunged into a deep depression when he saw that his state of health had been greatly affected.

“I was about to take my own life when I had the gun. The contempts, the loneliness I was in, the fears I had of dying without help, all that led me to a state...” , said the exvedette.

He also said that when he was about to make a decision to end his life, he received a call from Spain, the lawyer Jorge Alberti, who offered him legal support to bring a lawsuit against Gisela Valcárcel.

“When I was with the gun in my hand, the phone rang and it was Jorge Albertini, a panelist for Antena 3 from Spain. He told me: 'Monique, you are the number 1 icon of Peru, the pop cultural icon of Peru. You can't put your head down, I'm going to help you. ' He sent me a pool of lawyers and they're probably the ones making the lawsuit. That man saved my life,” he said.

