Meet 3 homemade tricks to clean bathroom curtains

Shower curtains are some of the elements that can suffer the most from mold, because the bathroom tends to be a damp room in which fungus and moisture proliferate easily.

Although it seems almost impossible to have shower curtains as new again without stains of mold, dirt, grease, dust or otherwise. There are homemade cleaning tricks that are only highly effective, but will also save you time and money on trips to the laundry.

If you want to know 3 homemade tricks that will help you clean the shower curtains in your home, continue reading the following note .

1. SODIUM BICARBONATE

Baking soda is known to be multipurpose for cleaning and grooming issues. In addition, if used correctly it is able to help fight the growth of fungi and end their unpleasant odor. There are two ways to use it depending on whether the curtains you have in the bathroom are made of fabric or plastic.

For plastic curtain:

-Dissolve half a cup of baking soda with two cups of hot water.

Wait for the mixture to cool.

-Spray the mixture with an atomizer.

-Rub with the help of a brush.

For fabric curtains:

-Dissolve half a cup of baking soda with two cups of hot water.

-Put the mixture in the box of the washing machine.

-Use the usual wash cycle.

2. Vinegar

In case you didn't know, this liquid usually used in the kitchen is essential for cleaning your curtains, since its compounds help prevent oxidation and the proliferation of bacteria if you use it this way:

-Pour white vinegar into the box of the washing machine.

-Activate the usual wash cycle.

-Spray the curtains regularly with vinegar to prevent mold from reappearing.

3. LEMON JUICE

Believe it or not, lemon juice is one of the homemade tricks to clean shower curtains, since it is very effective for removing stains. Unlike other cleaning products, this one is natural and helps to remove dirt and enhance the colour of surfaces, you just have to use it like this:

-Get the juice out of 5 lemons.

-Pour the squeezed into 1 liter of hot water.

-Put the curtain inside the mixture for 20 minutes.

-Wash your bathroom curtains by hand or using the washing machine.

-If the mold stain is very large you can use a brush to rub the juice and then rinse.

MOLD AND MOISTURE PROBLEMS

The presence of mold and moisture in different environments of the home can cause health problems, including:

-Respiratory conditions: chronic fatigue, asthma, fever or headache.

- Allergies and mucosal problems: irritated eyes, nasal congestion or continuous tearing.

-Migraines: A moisture-laden environment can cause stress problems such as migraines to be aggravated.

That is why it is necessary that both shower curtains and other environments and surfaces in the house have regular cleaning so that they are free of mold and moisture factors that can cause health problems such as those mentioned above.

