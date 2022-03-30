Lilly Tellez demanded that AMLO apologize to Alejandra Cuevas: “What a shame about impunity!”

Lilly Tellez, a senator for the National Action Party (PAN), demanded that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ( AMLO) to apologize “on his knees” to Alejandra Cuevas, who was accused of Alejandro Gertz Manero for homicide by omission of the death of his brother Federico.

Last Tuesday, March 29, Alejandra Cuevas left Santa Martha Acatitla prison, after the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ordered her release after more than 500 days in prison after being accused by the head of the Attorney General's Office (FGR) of homicide by omission of his brother.

Faced with this, senator blanquiazul evidenced that López Obrador did not comment on the matter during her morning conference from the National Palace.

“The President of the Republic should have asked Mrs. Alejandra Cuevas for forgiveness. One of his daughters had to kneel for justice before her mother's mercy. It is not enough, Mr President, that you order Mrs. Alejandra Cuevas to be received in the Governorate, 'where they attend to her', you should have asked her forgiveness, and if necessary on your knees, because you are, supposedly, to guarantee justice,” Lilly Tellez told the plenary session of San Lazaro.

Alejandra Cuevas left Santa Martha Acatitla by order of the SCJN (Photo: DANIEL AUGUSTO SÁNCHEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

“She was robbed of more than 500 days in prison when she was innocent and not only did she not ask for forgiveness, Mr. President, but she also endorsed and offered her confidence to Prosecutor Gertz, which goes against all logic and against all common sense, because we have heard how prosecutor Gertz intervened, unduly, to twist justice in this case. Where is pardon, Mr. President? The one you are offering everywhere, in the name of the sins of others and you don't have the pants to offer when you're wrong,” added the panista.

However, Tellez also launched itself against Mexico City's Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and the head of the Attorney General of the country's capital, Ernestina Godoy, whom he called “infamous executors of this outrage.”

“When are Ernestina Godoy and Claudia Sheinbaum going to be fired and punished? Infamous executors of this outrage. What a shame on impunity! That runs from the water from the National Palace to its most servile accomplices and to the detriment of good citizens. I demand that tomorrow ask forgiveness,” the senator sentenced.

Lilly Tellez also took action against the head of government of CDMX and Ernestina Godoy (Photo: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Unanimously, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Alejandra Cuevas, considering the crime for which he is accused non-existent. Likewise, the SCJN noted that there was no omission of health care for Federico Gertz, but they also pointed out that Laura Morán, much less her daughter, could not be attributed to this responsibility.

It is worth mentioning that one of the key moments of the case occurred on the night of March 4 when audios were leaked through YouTube in which Gertz Manero tells the specialized prosecutor, Juan Ramos López, that he is aware of the draft judgment of Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán, which would practically put in freedom to Alejandra Cuevas.

This showed that the Attorney General had access to a document that is not of public content, so the Cuevas family pointed out that they are “two older women who are victims of a third party, a very powerful man who has our family living in a very painful situation.”

