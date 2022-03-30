Juan Carlos Osorio rejected América de Cali's proposal to end his contract

En la imagen un registro del director técnico Juan Carlos Osorio, nuevo entrenador del club colombiano América. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/Archivo

The present of the scarlet team is not the best and its managers would see it clearly. Tulio Gómez, the top shareholder of the 'Escarlata' painting, gave details of what was offered to Juan Carlos Osorio and the response that the strategist would have given. They do not want to continue with the DT and set themselves in the task of talking to him to reach an economic agreement for the termination of his contract, since he refuses to resign and he would have said so repeatedly.

After the team's most recent defeat to Tolima, at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, America scored the third consecutive fall so far in the league, being one of the most irregular clubs in the tournament. The team started at the bottom of the scoreboard from the first minutes of the match. Too slow on the left side, they saw how the spaces were used by Anderson Plata, the most unbalanced player of the Tolimense team. He put the scorer into the area with which Michael Rangel managed to score, in the 8th minute of the game, complying with the law of the ex.

The red devils had no reaction and with the passing of the minutes those of Ibagué, were much closer to the second goal. Things were set for the team led by Hernán Torres to go on top of the red devils and settle the match, but they failed to take advantage of the rival's mistakes and the 1-0 lasted until the end. In the second half, although America improved their game, they failed to achieve the draw. The same thing began to happen to the vinotinto y oro team from previous matches. The scarlets generated more and more danger in the opposite arc and had the clearest choice with a cross from Daniel Hernandez's left side, Jorge Segura headed to the back post and Junior Hernandez pulled her out on the line to send her to the corner.

The coach of Tolima made the necessary modifications to maintain the advantage, while the rival tried to get closer on several occasions, but in the end he was not enough and ended up losing the 3 points in Ibagué. This is how they were in the standings:

1. National, 27

2. Millionaires, 26 points (one game less)

3. Tolima, 26

4. Medellin, 22

5. Caldas, 21 6. Envigado, 20

7. Oil Alliance, 19

8. Junior, 19 (one game less)

9. Santa Fe, 19 (one less game)

10. Equity, 18

11. Bucaramanga, 18

12. Cortulua, 16

13. Jaguars, 16

14. Pereira, 15

15. America, 15

16. Golden Eagles, 14

17. Patriots, 12 18. Pasture, 11

19. Cali, 11

20. Union Magdalena, 9

According to the highest shareholder of the Caleño cadre, they proposed to Osorio to pay the cost of his exit clause for the month of June, which would be to go from paying about 800,000 dollars to 200,000. The DT rejected it almost immediately. So far, no further details are known. It remains to wait for an official opinion from the club and Osorio himself, who says he does not want to leave in the middle of the season without trying to fight for the title.





