James Rodríguez's reaction to the elimination of Colombia

The goal of qualifying for Qatar 2022 was not achieved despite the Colombia National Team's 1-0 victory over Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz. Once again the 'Tricolor' is left out of a world cup that takes place outside the European or American continent.

Despite having a large payroll Colombia paid dearly for its mistakes for the lack of forcefulness in previous matches of the Qualifying that led to its elimination on the last date of the World Cup event.

Finally, those led by Ricardo Gareca will play the repechage heading to Qatar 2022 against the winner of the Asian confederation between the United Arab Emirates or Australia.

This failure means the cycle of several players that due to age would no longer be enough for the next World Cup to be played in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

For now, the future of both Reinaldo Rueda and some players of the national team is unknown in the face of the upcoming World Cup process.

After the match was over, the Al Rayyan player from Qatar was disappointed after the elimination of the Colombia National Team.

First, the Gol Caracol journalist stressed that despite the failure, Colombia cut a 26-year streak without beating 'Vinotinto', James Rodríguez responded sharply.

While coach Reinaldo Rueda also regretted the elimination from the world cup and left his position at the helm of the Colombia National Team.

It should be recalled that this is the second time that the Colombian National Team has been eliminated from a world championship under the command of Reinaldo Rueda after what happened in the qualifiers for Germany 2006, where Rueda took over after a terrible start to the playoff and was also one point away from the playoff.

The Colombian National Team defeated their Venezuelan peer with a score from the twelve steps of James Rodríguez over the 45 minutes after missing the first charge that was saved by Wuilker Farínez, but the judge of the match decided to repeat the penalty since the goalkeeper was ahead of time.

However, the victory was insufficient as Peru defeated Paraguay 2-0 in Lima with scores by Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún and thus will play their last chance to qualify for Qatar 2022.

