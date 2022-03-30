Hours after promising a “drastic” reduction in its operations, Russia bombed Chernihiv and Kiev overnight

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Una imagen de satélite muesta una columna de humo saliendo de unos depósitos de petróleo en Chernígov, Ucrania, el 21 de marzo de 2022. ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Cedida a través de REUTERS

The city of Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, was shelled “all night,” said the governor of the region on Wednesday, despite Russia's announcement of a reduction in its military activity in the region.

“Chernihiv was bombed all night” with artillery and airplanes, Gov. Viacheslav Chaus said in Telegram, who said that civilian infrastructure had been destroyed and that the city was still without water or electricity.

This city, which had 280,000 inhabitants before the war, is “without communications and we can no longer repair them,” added the official, stating that there were also attacks on Nizhyn, in the same region.

Russia promised on Tuesday to “radically” reduce its military operations in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions, following “substantial” Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul.

“The situation does not change, Chernihiv is subject to artillery and air shelling,” Chaus said.

Map with military strikes in Ukraine on March 30, 2022 (Europa Press)

After Mariupol in the south, Chernihiv is the city hardest hit by the bombing since the start of the war launched by Moscow on February 24.

The Ukrainian authorities believe that it is “too early” to confirm that the Russians have fulfilled their commitment to reduce attacks on the cities of Kiev and Chernihiv, as bombardments have occurred throughout this night and anti-aircraft sirens have continued to sound.

“Anti-aircraft sirens sounded in almost all of Ukraine at night, there were shelling in Chernihiv, in the Khmelnytsky region, several rockets were shot down over Kiev,” said Vadym Denysenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, according to local agency Interfax-Uckraine.

For this reason, “unfortunately, it is not possible to say that the Russians are reducing the intensity of hostilities around Kiev and Chernihiv,” the adviser added in statements issued by local television.

“In Kiev, as far as we can talk now, several missiles were shot down over the capital. Now the situation is becoming clear,” he said.

In fact, the entire Kiev region was heard last night of the fighting taking place in nearby Irpen, a town that Ukrainians claim to have recovered after being occupied by the Russians, according to Denysenko.

“We can also say that certain (Russian) units and equipment are entering the territory of Belarus. This is more a rotation of troops for the licking of their wounds than a real suspension of hostilities,” said the ministerial adviser.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, pledged yesterday to lessen its offensive pressure on the cities of Kiev and Chernihiv, following talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Istanbul.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

