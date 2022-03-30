Easter 2022: what are the days of leave for Mexicans

LA PAZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, 06MARZO2020.- Playa Balandra fue elegida como un destino que va a dar de hablar en el 2020 según el portal de viajes TripAdvisor, mismo que reconoce su belleza, la define como una playa de oleaje tranquilo y paisaje con formaciones rocosas, con poca profundidad del mar, además de aguas cristalinas, y alejada de la zona hotelera. La playa considerada como una de las más bonitas de México cuenta como elemento principal con una piedra conocida como “el hongo”, la cual se ha convertido un icono de la ciudad. La llegada de turistas durante los últimos años se ha incrementado 600 por ciento, por lo que ahora las autoridades alistan un plan de ordenamiento por tratarse de un sitio de Protección de Flora y Fauna, de acuerdo a un decreto federal emitido en noviembre del 2012. FOTO: OMAR MARTÍNEZ/ CUARTOSCURO.COM

Are Thursday and Good Friday mandatory days of rest? This is one of the questions that people often ask themselves during Holy Week, a religious period that some believers in Mexico take into account.

For students, holidays of more than 9 days are granted; however, for workers in the country this is not the case. Next, we will explain when are the days considered rest for workers and students.

First of all, it must be remembered that holidays are established as official breaks in the country, that is, both employees and students must stop their activities during the indicated date.

While holidays are not considered compulsory; however, in some institutions they do grant them to their workers, on the occasion of a special celebration, such as Thursday and Good Friday or the Day of the Dead.

When is the holiday?

Students will be able to take this vacation period from Monday 11 April until Friday 22 of the same month. In this way, teachers and students will return to their classes until Monday, April 25, according to the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

What are the holy days?

*Thursday, April 14, 2022

*Friday, April 15.

In this sense, the above-mentioned days of Holy Week are not considered compulsory, but are dates of leave and will only be granted in companies that determine it for their workers.

According to the Federal Labour Law, all employees may enjoy some official rest dates, that is, holidays.

What are the holidays?

-January 1 (New Year).

-The first Monday in February (Mexican Constitution Day).

-The third Monday in March (For the Birth of Benito Juárez).

-May 1 (Labor Day).

-September 16 (Mexico's Independence Day).

-The third Monday in November (Commemoration of the Mexican Revolution).

-On December 1 of every six years, when it corresponds to the transmission of the Federal Executive Power.

-December 25th (Christmas Celebration).

What is the period of Easter 2022?

We must remember that this year Holy Week runs from Sunday, April 10 to Saturday, April 16 of the same month. For the Catholic population, Holy Week commemorates the passion, death and resurrection of Christ, which is why some people participate in activities related to the subject and classes are suspended.

Holy Week is part of Lent. This is a period when several people engage in worship activities. According to the data, it begins on Palm Sunday and ends on Resurrection Sunday.

During this time, dozens of people take the opportunity to go on vacation or spend at least a weekend visiting another state or holiday area, as the case may be.

Citizens choose to visit areas of beach or village s. These are tourist destinations either in natural regions, ideal for vacationing or places with incredible beaches for swimming, surfing, snorkeling, as well as interacting with dolphins.

