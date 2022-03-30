Dignified death without suffering: the debate that attracts Movimiento Ciudadano to Mexican politics

The parliamentary discussion for the promotion of new human rights and individual guarantees has raised its level in Mexico, because while discussing conscientious objection and the legalization of abortion in the republic, Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) attracted the agenda of dignified death without suffering, this by virtue of ensure the maximum possible well-being for citizens in critical medical situations, where the scope of modern science is exceeded.

It is at this juncture that Infobae Mexico contacted Solomón Chertorivski, secretary of the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and member of the orange bench, as he is one of the main promoters of this initiative and, by virtue of the responses it provided, there is a broad, profound and controversial discussion on this topic.

Under the premise that this initiative is conceived in the modern world, Chertorivsky Woldenberg assumed that there are “issues that previously seemed taboo”, but that actually address a new reality and, consequently, should be discussed. “When you talk about euthanasia or when you talk about assisted death, there are indeed greater controversies, but talking about dignified and painless death involves many discussions,” he said during the conversation with the media.

To elaborate on this postulate, the deputy mentioned that palliative care must be considered, for example, to be able to make this type of decision. “If you want to make the decision to end life, an individual decision without pressure and do it in every way, that decision cannot be made under pain, because it is biased.” In this sense, palliative care must be part of the complete integration of the Mexican welfare system.

This means that the determination to end life in a dignified manner must be made before the ravages on health are very advanced and, when palliative care is no longer sufficient, there may be someone who accompanies the patient in their pain and who is responsible for the execution of their anticipated will. In that regard, he recalled that there are already similar legislation in local governments, such as in Mexico City.

This is where legislative work begins, because once the possibility of exercising this right has been established, there must be a specific protocol that gives certainty to the actions taken once cases like this have been initiated. “It has to be clear that it is happening under the right conditions, without the pressure of anyone, that you have perfect information and awareness of what you are looking for and what you want.”

The Mexican legislature is targeting dignified death (Photo: EFE/Martin Divisek)

Solomon Chertorivsky pointed out that in countries where this type of policy has already been legislated, the protocols for authorization consist of a series of interviews with the medical and nursing staff themselves about the patient, in which the reason for decision-making is reviewed in particular and in a space, it is often collegiate , the determination is made that, in fact, the decision is not being made under any form of coercion. In addition, he noted that in nations where legislation is not very clear, judicial powers have been called upon, as in Colombia.

In this regard, he reiterated that the laws on dignified death do not envisage applying this measure to young, healthy people with full faculties; however, it also opens the door to discussion of mental health, for which reason he stressed the importance that, before legislating, consultation forums should be held in which the participation of different analysts specialized in the subject and, on the basis of the ideas presented and the syntheses achieved, carry out the drafting of the law.

Legislation must be sufficient and emanate from a deep and thoughtful discussion (Photo: EFE/Marcial Guillén)

He said that the proposal that is planned to be presented will be a way out full of dignity when they are cases of terminal illnesses, with no possibility of improvement or cure, and when pain is insufferable. And, once this is approved, it will be the job of the public health system to ensure access to this right, so much emphasis will be placed on training, information and the construction of a different culture on the concept of this individual freedom, which ranges from “the free development of the personality to the possibility of end life.”

Finally, Chertorivsky Woldenberg said, as a reflection on this topic, that over time “we are going to do many more people who have cancer, a cardiovascular event”, which must be understood and it would be very convenient for society to talk about these things ahead of time.

KEEP READING: