Coldplay in Mexico: Chris Martin promised to perform Juan Gabriel song in upcoming concerts

ZAPOPAN, JALISCO, 29MARZO2022.- Esta noche en el Estadio Akron se presento en concierto la banda británica de rock alternativo, Coldplay, en su gira “Music The Spheres Tour” y a donde se dieron cita miles de fanáticos de la banda. FOTO: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM

Since Coldplay announced that they would be visiting Mexico during their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, the excitement of fans hasn't stopped. Moreover, when it was recently announced that in addition to the three initial events, two more were added.

The first concert of the English band was last March 25 in Monterrey; while the second took place on March 29 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. So there is still the April 3 event in Mexico City and the new dates that will be held on March 30 at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara and one more on March 6 at the Sol Forum in the country's capital.

Faced with this shock, Coldplay, which so far is halfway through its Mexican tour, surprised last Tuesday during its first concert at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, not only for playing his greatest hits, but also by inviting one of the most important actors in music nationwide to the stage: Fher, vocalist of the multi-award-winning and renowned band Maná.

Carla Morrison has opened the band's concerts in the country (PHOTO: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In addition to accompanying them for a song, he threw, guitar in hand, his hit Rayando el sol, accompanied by all the fans who gathered in the famous house of the Sacred Flock.

And as if it were not enough a song with the choir of thousands of people, Chris Martin asked that they all sing together to the delight of the Mexican, and with a complicated Spaniard he was able to sing the famous refrain, to the cries and applause of the people of Jalisco. “Let's sing to you,” said the English singer.

“Long live Mexico, you bastards,” Fher shouted with singular emotion, and a huge smile on her face.

The band has surprised their fans in various ways (Photo: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

But this is not the only surprise that Coldplay has, since Carla Morrison has been in charge of opening the presentations that the group has will perform in Mexico and, as if this were not enough, Chris Martin, the band's vocalist, recently commented that he could sing a melody in Spanish.

And it is that in other concerts on the tour, the group has performed songs such as El Corrido de Monterrey or Bachata Rosa by Juan Luis Guerra at the Santo Domingo event. This is why, during an interview with IMAGEN, the singer revealed that for his next concerts in Mexico it is possible that attendees will be able to listen to one of the successes of the Divo de Juárez.

“Maybe on some dates, not all of them, but some days if I wait,” he commented and, after the question about which singer he would choose, Chris mentioned: “Juan Gabriel”.

Coldplay is on tour (Photo: REUTERS/Christopher Pike)

Similarly, the member of Coldplay pointed out that it was difficult for him to sing in another language, so he has fervently rehearsed so as not to make mistakes and do it in the best way.

“I'm really nervous to sing in Spanish, so I have to practice each song so much, so some nights it's not possible,” he said, adding that both he and the other members would try as hard as possible to sing one of Juan Ga's songs.

It should be remembered that Coldplay set up a good tour throughout the American continent. Their landing was in San Jose, Costa Rica, where they made a couple of performances on March 18 and 19, 2022 at the Estadio Nacional with H.E.R as a guest band, followed by a concert at the Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic.

The band will also visit many cities in the United States, in North America. They will start on May 6 in Dallas, and continue through Texas in Houston, and then go to Phoenix, Santa Clara, and two dates at Soldier Field in Chicago.

