FILE PHOTO: Actor Bruce Willis attends the European premiere of "Glass" in London, Britain January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Action hero Bruce Willis, 67, announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that affects language skills, his family announced Wednesday.

“Consequently, and with great consideration Bruce is leaving the career that has meant so much to him,” says an Instagram post signed by his daughters, his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore. “This is really a challenging time for our family and we appreciate their love,” the text adds.