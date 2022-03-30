AMLO refused to disqualify Vladimir Putin despite the massacre in Ukraine: “He is a leader”

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 20DICIEMBRE2021.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, encabezó la conferencia mañanera de este lunes donde junto a su gabinete de seguridad, integrado por Rosa Icela Rodríguez, titular de la Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (SSPC), Luis Cresencio Sandoval, titular de la Defensa, Rafael Ojeda, secretario de Marina, Luis Bucio, comandante de la Guardia Nacional y Ricardo Sheffield, titular de la PROFECO, presentaron el informe de seguridad durante los tres años de gobierno del mandatario mexicano. Posteriormente se entregará el Águila Azteca al canciller de Francia. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

In the context of the current Russian-led invasion of the Ukrainian country, the president of Mexico was questioned what his personal opinion was about the figure of Vladimir Putin, the current Russian president.

“He is a leader,” said President López Obrador. “I don't rate anyone. It is not Mexico's policy to insult anyone, any government (...) Mexico is respectful of all governments and is not a colony,” he said.

He added, as he has already mentioned, that Mexico is not a colony “neither of Russia, nor of China nor of the United States”, and he assured that he wants agreements to be reached.

“What I want is for an agreement to be reached, for peace to be achieved, that people do not suffer, that human lives are not lost. That's what I want. And there is a way for them to reach agreements,” added López Obrador. “It's a matter for them to settle 'upstairs. '”

