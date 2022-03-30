AMLO refused to disqualify Vladimir Putin despite the massacre in Ukraine: “He is a leader”

In the context of the current Russian-led invasion of the Ukrainian country, the president of Mexico was questioned what his personal opinion was about the figure of Vladimir Putin, the current Russian president.
“He is a leader,” said President López Obrador. “I don't rate anyone. It is not Mexico's policy to insult anyone, any government (...) Mexico is respectful of all governments and is not a colony,” he said.
He added, as he has already mentioned, that Mexico is not a colony “neither of Russia, nor of China nor of the United States”, and he assured that he wants agreements to be reached.
“What I want is for an agreement to be reached, for peace to be achieved, that people do not suffer, that human lives are not lost. That's what I want. And there is a way for them to reach agreements,” added López Obrador. “It's a matter for them to settle 'upstairs. '”
