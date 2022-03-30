Alexander Callens and his big shot to avoid the discount in Peru vs. Paraguay by Qualifiers Qatar 2022

Peru beats Paraguay 2-0 on the last date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and will play the repechage. The 'bicolor' did not only perform great in attack, but also in defense. This was demonstrated by Alexander Callens, who had a great strike and kept his goal undefeated.

It happened 83 minutes into the match. The 'white-red' had turned in attack and the play ended with a header from Gianluca Lapadula, who again hit the club of the rival goal.

The Paraguayans threw a ball, which was received by Ángel Romero, who downloaded for Julio Enciso. The young promise 'Guaraní' started running towards the goal of Pedro Gallese pursued by Carlos Zambrano and Alexander Callens. The latter was faster and crossed the striker without fail.