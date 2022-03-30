Alert issued for problems requesting disabilities and isolation due to coronavirus

In the midst of a significant decline in coronavirus cases that in Colombia has not exceeded a thousand cases a day during the last week, workers and legal experts have launched an alert about the increasing difficulties in issuing a disability and isolation due to coronavirus.

In exclusive statements for INFOBAE COLOMBIA, Adriana Escobar, an expert in labor law, stated that although Joint Circular 004 of 2022 made the period of isolation for symptomatic and asymptomatic persons more flexible, the issuance of this guideline has not solved the problem for employers since the onset of the pandemic, on who should be responsible for paying the costs of isolation and disability.

“A situation that can directly affect employers, who will not receive reimbursement for disabilities and for workers access to medical care in a timely manner, because when a worker files an isolation order because of a contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 or for filing some symptoms properly related to this disease, it is not always granted a disability that regardless of its origin can be recovered to the Social Security System in Health”, assured the expert in testimony for this media.

In this way, Escobar ensures that it is necessary to make an urgent appeal to the National Government to find a balance between workers and employers, so that alternatives are available that alleviate employees' labor costs to ensure employment protection, especially in companies where resources do not exist are sufficient to ensure without further trauma the cost overruns generated by such isolations, especially when they occur on a repetitive basis.

The expert also explains that this situation arises due to the multiple changes in the standard, since all companies and employers natural persons have faced economic challenges, interpretation and implementation of administrative and regulatory measures for their particular case.

“In particular, the policies implemented for the proper management of their human resources during the pandemic, which have constantly varied with mandatory quarantines, peaks of contagion and comorbidities,” Escobar said.

It is therefore suggested that, due to unforeseen circumstances in terms of preventive isolation, reactive isolation, disability coverage and the measures to be implemented, it is advisable that employers maintain compliance with their biosecurity protocols, without forgetting that each business sector and employer can provide a step forward by designing their own protocols tailored to their circumstances and needs, with a view to the prevention of contagion and the economic sustainability of the business.

On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz Gómez, announced that the Government gave the green light for the country to apply a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine against covid-19 to Colombians between the ages of 12 and 17.

“Today we announced the expansion of the booster vaccine to the population aged 12 to 17 with Pfizer biologics, which will allow us to strengthen protection and immunity in adolescents,” Minister Ruiz announced.

It should be clarified that such determination will take place after the last dose has reached four months after its date of application.

The ministry highlighted progress in the application of vaccines throughout Colombia. “We completed the 80 million doses of vaccines applied, exceeding 82% of the population with immunized with at least one dose, and reached 10 million booster vaccines supplied in the country.”





