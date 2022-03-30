“A danger to Mexico”: Javier Lozano revived campaign against AMLO for intentions to reform the INE

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), president of Mexico, reported during his most recent morning conference that he is preparing a reform of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the various courts so that its members, as well as their presidents, take their seats thanks to the popular election.

This attracted the attention of the opponents, who, through social networks, launched various messages against the initiative that AMLO would seek to present before the congress, and some did so not out of kindness, but from the strong demands and calls for attention both to the president and his followers or supporters.

Such was the case of Javier Lozano, who served as the secretary of labor and social security in the government of the panist Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, who brought to the discussion an old campaign against the president.

Javier Lozano has shown himself to be one of the strongest critics of Q4 PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The lawyer and analyst, but acting as senator of the Republic, pointed out that this is “one of the most absurd, demagogic and stupid proposals” of which he has memory in recent years.

“It was a long time, but a long time, that I had not come across such an absurd, demagogic and stupid* initiative as this one. Fortunately, the gentleman doesn't have the necessary votes. But it is a danger to Mexico,” he wrote on his official Twitter.

In 2006, prior to the presidential elections in which Felipe Calderón faced then-perredist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a television spot was circulated in which the Tabasco politician was called “a danger to Mexico”.

Among the assertions they made was that of alleged indebtedness to carry out the works on the second floor of the CDMX and the establishment of pensions, which would increase with him in power, and that would lead us as a country to an economic crisis.

The president assured that he will seek initiative to elect INE directors by popular vote PHOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

This came about as a result of Andrés Manuel López Obrador's promises to present a proposal for constitutional reform to “guarantee democracy”, once complete everything related to the revocation of mandate.

During his most recent press conference from Palacio Nacional, the president of Mexico said that he will seek to propose that citizens choose the Electoral Councillors and the judges of the various courts by means of open voting by their own decision.

“The people will choose, is it over or I hope that the cupular agreements will end, contrary to the interests of the peoples”, were the words that the president used when announcing his next proposal to Congress.

To give more details, he reported that the three branches of government (executive, legislative and judicial) will probably present 20 citizens, “of unobjectionable honesty” to be nominated as Councillors of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The INE has not commented on the AMLO proposal REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

In addition, he reported that both in that, and in the case of magistrates in federal courts, parity will be sought among its members, while the person who obtains the majority of the votes will take the position of counselor, counselor, minister or presiding minister.

Not only did this provoke the reactions of the press, as members of the opposition, political analysts and members of civil society turned against the AMLO processes for the National Electoral Institute, where no position has yet been taken on the matter.

