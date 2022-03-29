Yoshimar Yotún was wrong in the start and the 'albirroja' almost tied in Peru vs. Paraguay

Peru wins by the slightest difference to Paraguay with Gianluca Lapadula's goal for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The 'bicolor' has possession of the ball at the Nacional, but a mistake by Yoshimar Yotún almost ended in the equality of Guillermo Barros Schelotto's national team.

It happened 9 minutes into the game. The 'everyone's team' was playing on the middle of the court and Yoshimar Yotún received the ball, however he did not realize that there was a Paraguayan player behind him, he wanted to play for Carlos Zambrano and his pass was intercepted.

Sebastián Ferreira recovered the ball and started driving in the direction of the Peruvian goal. The 'Kaiser' gave him spaces and the striker took the opportunity to take a tremendous shot that ended up hitting Pedro Gallese's top post.