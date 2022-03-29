When asked, Susel Paredes responds support to Pedro Castillo: “I will be an anti-cuchera to put my hands on the fire”

Minutes before the session starts where the motion for presidential vacancy was reviewed against Pedro Castillo, Susel Paredes gave a brief lecture outside the Congress of the Republic where spoke about the future ahead of the constant clashes between the Executive and Legislative.

“What guarantees us that in a new election they will again ask for vacancy, ask for resignation. No ID, no brief, no passports. Officials change so much that ordinary people can't even have their documents,” commented the legislator of the Purple Party.

A journalist from PBO (radio and web led by Phillip Butters) was insistently asking Paredes. Upon learning about the reporter's medium, she told him: “I want to remind Butters that people ate Niocovite in the eighties”, referring to the affinity that the presenter has shown on different occasions for the government of Alan Garcia.

But the journalist was still seeking the parliamentarian's opinion on the arrest of the president's nephews on Monday morning. “Sir, don't you know that there is independence of powers? Let the law punish those criminals and whoever they were with the utmost energy,” he said.

But the reporter replied with a harsh sentence: “Congressman, it surely reminds you when you were an inspector how you took your carts from the antiqueras in La Victoria.”

Susel Paredes continued with the subject and recalled that the street vendors who sold anticuchos even threw burning coal at him, “but that's why I'm not going to let them stand where they want; there has to be order in the country.”

However, a while later he referred to the detention of Pedro Castillo's environment. “Do you remember the nephews of Toledo? What was there to do? Put them in jail. Isn't Humala's brother in jail? So, the police, by order of the judge and the prosecutor, have to arrest the criminals and separate them from those who are not.”

Continuing the issue, he acknowledged that it is shocking that people so close to the head of state are arrested. “Impact the clear image. I've had a female worker accused of statutory rape. I am struck by his behavior even if I had nothing to do with it, even if I wanted him to be given life imprisonment,” he said.



