What is female alopecia that actress Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from?

At the last edition of the 2022 Oscars, the ceremony that sought to award the best in cinema was overshadowed by a violent act starring Will Smith and Chris Rock. The comedian who appeared on stage as a presenter did not measure himself at the time of making a joke about the head of Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes her hair loss. This comment caused the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap” to approach the comedian to slap him in the sight and surprise of all the attendees who were at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Those who have followed the actress's acting career have known part of her life, but above all her fight against this disease that prevents her from growing her hair in a healthy way in order to maintain it. After what happened at the Oscars, many have expressed interest in learning more about this disease and what are the first symptoms to be recorded.

WHAT IS ALOPECIA?

This lack and loss of hair can be divided into two groups, scar alopecia and those that are not. On the first case, it is defined that when a hair is lost, it can no longer be recovered. In an article published by Infobae, dermatologist Cecilia Navarro Tuculet explained that it is important to see a specialist in order to obtain a timely diagnosis and start an adequate treatment.

The most common causes are: alteration of thyroid hormones, lack of sufficient iron deposits or anemia of other origin, medication, surgeries, childbirth, situations of great physical or mental stress, febrile illness or trauma, weight loss, among others.

Did you know what? Common baldness affects around 50% of men and between 10 and 30% of women, especially after 50 years of age

Jada Pinkett: Will Smith's wife's struggle to accept and make alopecia visible.

JADA PINKETT SMITH Y LA ALOPECIA

Despite her condition, the Hollywood star has always been motivated to continue her fight to cope with this disease, in addition to using her digital platforms to raise awareness about it and tell details of her experience.

On her social networks, Will Smith's wife shares her routines to take care of her skin, especially the area of her head. The joke by Chris Rock (Madagascar) caused a series of reactions as they took his speech as a mockery of women and men who have this condition.

TIPS FOR ALOPECIA

The first step that one should take when you begin to record significant hair loss is to see a specialist, in this case the dermatologist, so that he can make the correct evaluation and give you the steps to start a treatment. Remember, each case is different, so you should avoid self-medication and/or self-diagnose.

There are some changes in your routine that can help you control hair loss, taking into account that this is normal, since every day we lose between 25 and 70 hairs, as the follicles that make up the hair grow and are renewed in asynchronous cycles.

- Use a mild shampoo that is not aggressive on your hair and scalp.

- Include gelatin and almonds in your diet, foods that contain amino acids essential for hair growth.

- Generating tension in the hair with hooks or buns are not recommended for the health of our hair.

- Do I cut my hair? Whether your hair is short, medium or long, the size doesn't define whether or not the hairs will fall out. Of course, having a small cut will help you manipulate it more easily.