WATCH LIVE Chile vs Uruguay LIVE, hoping to qualify for the Qatar 2022 repechage

Chile and Uruguay face off in what will be their last match in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The commitment will take place this Tuesday, March 29 at 18:30 (Peruvian time) at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium. The 'Roja' is playing its last chance to be in the next World Cup, while the 'celeste' arrives qualified.

Martín Lasarte's team had a hard fall and was thrashed 4-0 on their visit to Brazil. For their part, the Uruguayans added three points that gave the ticket to Qatar after beating the Peruvian national team by the slightest difference.

Currently, Chile can only aspire to the repechage, it has 19 points and is two points behind fifth place. You need Peru to lose in Lima with Paraguay and expect Colombia to draw or lose with Venezuela in Caracas.

LATEST NEWS CHILE VS. Uruguay

The Uruguayan delegation arrived in Chile this morning and trained at the facilities of the Universidad Católica stadium. Diego Alonso, coach of the national team, gave a press conference.

“I propose it as a match played by the Uruguayan national team and when Uruguay plays there are no friendlies or matches in which something is not played. You always play for pride, no matter what happens,” he said.

Photo: @Uruguay

For his part, Martín Lasarte spoke about Ben Brereton's injury. “It is clear that the effort to be doing it, but here is something that is limiting. We hope that his body will allow Ben to compete.”

WHAT TIME ARE CHILE VS. URUGUAY?

The match will break fires at 6:30pm (PERUVIAN TIME), but if you are in other countries, check the schedule below:

Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.

Brasil: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Spain: 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday 30)

Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:30 p.m.

United States: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH CHILE VS. Uruguay

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 2

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Chile: Chilevision, TNT Sports HD, TNT Sports Go, Estadio TNT Sports

Ecuador: Football Channel · Global Voices

USA: FuboTV, Fubo Sports Network

México: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Uruguay: VTV Uruguay

HOW TO WATCH CHILEVISION TV LIVE?

Chilevisión is a Chilean open television channel, owned by Warnermedia, offers its distinguished audience at no cost the transmission of the matches of the Chilean national team.

DirecTV: Canal 151 (SD/HD) Canal 1151 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 121 (SD) Channel 811 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 55 (SD) Channel 555 (HD)

CHANNEL IN PERU TO WATCH CHILE VS. Uruguay

The match between Chile and Uruguay will be broadcast on the Movistar Plus signal (channel 6) in Peru. You will also be able to know the goals, incidents and controversies of this duel for Infobae Peru, which will have full coverage of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS CHILE VS. Uruguay

Chile: Claudio Bravo; Paulo Diaz, Gary Medel and Enzo Roco; Mauricio Isla, Claudio Baeza, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Gabriel Suazo; Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez.

CHILE VS. LAST MATCHES Uruguay

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Uruguay 2 - 1 Chile

World Cup Russia 2018: Chile 3 - 1 Uruguay

World Cup Russia 2018: Uruguay 3 - 0 Chile

World Cup Brazil 2014: Chile 2 - 0 Uruguay

World Cup Brazil 2014: Uruguay 4 - 0 Chile

World Cup South Africa 2010: Chile 0 - 0 Uruguay

World Cup South Africa 2010: Uruguay 2 - 2 Chile

