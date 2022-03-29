TikTok and Maluma have a new alliance

Chinese short video platform TikTok announced a million dollar donation to the NGO El Arte de los Suenos, founded in 2017 by Colombian artist Maluma and his sister Manuela, to contribute to the arts education of disadvantaged children and young people with the opportunities of life.

The amount of the donation is USD$50,000, which will be used to further advance the NGO's mission, which is to support urban culture and other forms of expression, such as composing and performing music, singing, producing, dancing and painting.

“We have been working in our foundation for several years and we have given each child the attention and support they require. We have helped many to get out of drugs, leave the streets and push them to fight for their dreams, that is our greatest reward,” Maluma told of the Foundation's work in Antioquia during an internal TikTok event as part of the Latinx Heritage Month celebration in 2021.

Juan Camilo Bolívar, head of contracts at TikTok, explains that the idea was born from the “renaissance through art, culture and creativity” that is lived in Medellín.

The Maluma NGO had a lot of participation during the COVID-19 pandemic

In the midst of the pandemic, The Art of Dreams provided a 12-month training program for at-risk youth that conducted live and virtual group workshops on topics ranging from self-care to emotional management, motivation, decision-making and empowerment.

“We are excited to help this foundation, which shares one of our core values, the construction of a better future through the free expression of ideas. In Colombia, there is a cultural revolution that is fueled by hope and perseverance that TikTok recognizes and supports,” Bolívar said.

Since 2017, The Art of Dreams has worked with thousands of young people in Colombia, with whom it has accompanied more than 3,000 individual psychology sessions, more than 500 group sessions and more than 7,000 hours of training.

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

What to do if a TikTok account was sanctioned and no longer has the same views

There are many users who have posted videos on TikTok, but they no longer have the same likes as before. If this happens, they may have been victims of 'shadowban'. It is a way for the social network to control the content that is uploaded more quickly. If this has happened, Infobae brings the process to eliminate this type of sanction on TikTok.

Usually, this happens when you try to upload a video that violates the rules of use of the application. Therefore, the best way to fix this problem is to simply delete the videos that they think might have taken you there.

Shadowban en TikTok. (photo: WillCodex)

However, there is a trick to be able to remove the shadowban from a TikTok account. Before using it, you need to download the latest version of this video platform, so you have to go to the Play Store or App Store to update it.

1. After the previous step, enter the TikTok profile and click on the three horizontal lines icon.

2. Two options will be displayed, select 'Settings and Privacy'.

3. Find the 'Privacy' section and then activate 'Private Account'.

4. Leaving one account private for at least two weeks. Once that period ends, you must disable that option and verify that you no longer have a shadowban.

How is the previous step done? In a week, you have to upload a video with a black background and white text with the following message: I am trying this method to see if TikTok removes the shadowban from my account. If I come out in your For you, leave me a message please.

It is likely that the first and second videos will not get many views; however, the third, comments, likes and views will already be appreciated, which will confirm that the TikTok account is no longer subject to this sanction.

