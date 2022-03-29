They found a fragmentation grenade in the streets of the Alvaro Obregón mayor's office

Elements of the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) protected a fragmentation grenade that was lying in an advanced state of oxidation in the streets of the Bellavista neighborhood of the Álvaro Obregón mayor's office.

According to reports, the events arose while the officers were conducting their security and surveillance tours at the Álvaro Obregón mayor's office, when a 42-year-old man, who identified himself as a cleaning worker, asked for their support and said that he found a piece that at first glance looked like an explosive device.

Information in development*



