The moment when a Peruvian fan was denied entry to the National Stadium because they had cheated him with a fake ticket

Peru vs Paraguay play at the Estadio Nacional for the last date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The Peruvian national team needs to win to seal their pass to the World Cup repechage, so many fans want to accompany the bicolor in the sports arena by paying exorbitant sums for the resale of tickets for up to S/3 thousand soles. There are also the scammers who have conned the unsuspecting followers of the 'Red White'.

Through Latina, which was doing a live broadcast due to the resale of tickets, a young man was refused to enter because his ticket to enter the National Stadium was fake.

“I bought the (ticket) outside (for resale). I paid 250 soles,” said the boy, who had to leave the line while the other people waited for their turn. “Yes, I bought it outside,” the Peruvian fan repeated when he was approached by the Latina journalist.

The follower of the 'White-Red' went to look for the person who ripped him off, but it was almost impossible for him to find him in the same place.

According to the reporter, it was not the only one whose entrance had been bounced off, but there were others who had not been caught on television cameras.

“(The scammers use) the QR code and distribute it to 10 or 20 people; which is very dangerous,” explained the journalist so that it is known what the mode of scams was like with the tickets for the match between Peru and Paraguay.

UP TO 3 THOUSAND SOLES FOR ONE TICKET

On Facebook, tickets for the South or North zones can go up to S/630 soles when originally S/140. The ticket for Central West, whose original price is S/950, was offered to a user at S/2,900 soles.

And outside the National Stadium it was possible to know that they are offering popular tickets can reach S/ 1,000 soles, but they can leave it at S/750 when the original price is S/140.

Domingo Seminario, director of operations of Joinnus -in charge of selling tickets for Peru vs Paraguay-, told the newspaper Gestión that the fans of the Peruvian national team suggested not to buy resale because they could be fake, because they could sell it to several people, something that happened today with the supporter of the 'Blanquirroja' and that has happened with other people who attend the National Stadium to encourage bicolor.

