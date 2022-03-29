Step by step: this is how 20 people were executed in Michoacán, including the leader of the CJNG in Zinapécuaro

Less than a month after the massacre of 17 people in San José de Gracia, Michoacán, another event exceeded the number of fatalities in the same state, since on March 27, 20 people were executed by an armed command while inside a palenque in the municipality of Zinapécuaro.

A day after the events, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Michoacán announced the substantial results of the first investigations carried out by the agency's investigative staff, who managed to reconstruct the violent events.

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the palenque opened at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday 27, an establishment located in the El Paraíso ranch in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, and in which constant meetings of the members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) were held.

On that day, an event was held open to the public in which about 40 cockfights were held without bet and supervised by the National Section of Fighter Bird Breeders, which was “organized for the purpose of genetic selection”.

After the completion of its operations and after the visitors to the palenque had allegedly left the premises, the members of the CJNG, who dominated the municipality, stayed to continue holding their meeting, in which the leader of the criminal cell was present.

The regional leader of the criminal organization was present at the scene and it is presumed that he was the target of the hit men of the Los Correa cartel, to whom Michoacán authorities attribute the attack, since they had carried out an armed incursion into the entity to take control of the illegal operations in the area.

After the palenque had closed its doors to the general public, the armed command entered the place aboard a fry distribution van, which had been stolen in the State of Mexico days before, and from which several civilians descended carrying high-powered rifles, as well as carrying clothes and equipment. tactical.

At the same time and in a coordinated manner, a passenger truck, which had been hijacked, was used to maintain a blockade outside the building and thus prevent the victims from escaping the scene.

“Once they entered the compound, the men fired firearms against the attendees, including the owner of the compound, Abiel A., 59, and his son, Salvador A., who died there, as well as 17 others. Five people were injured in that assault, one of whom died on the way to a hospital,” the prosecutor's office reported.

After executing 20 people, the assassins abandoned the vehicle in which they arrived and fled the scene aboard cars stolen from the victims of the attack. In addition, the state authorities “located 15 vehicles of different types and models, in one of which, allegedly related to the persons who suffered the aggression, was located clothing and stickers with the logo of a criminal cell,” the prosecutor's office reported.

The clothing and vehicles were moved to the vicinity of the FGE, where more than a hundred 7.62 and .223 caliber casings were also presented, as well as a .40 mm caliber grenade, which were lifted as evidence of the attack.

“Until this afternoon, Abiel A., Salvador A., José Andrés M., José H., Erik Salvador M., Daniel E., Melissa S., and Damián M. have been identified before the Public Prosecutor's Office,” the agency said in a statement.

