President of Cali denies Dudamel's alleged resignation

Deportivo Cali is celebrating one of the worst seasons in its history in the local rental where it ranks 18th in the Dimayor Betplay League with eleven points and negative seven in the goal difference. The painting 'Azucarero' generates a certain type of uncertainty regarding what will be its presentation at the Conmebol Libertadores.

It should be recalled that last week the rivals of the Colombian teams met in the continental contest where Cali will be part of Group E along with Boca Juniors from Argentina, Corinthians from Brazil and Always Ready from Bolivia.

The cup debut will be against the 'Xeneize' draw in local condition on April 5 and there are more doubts than certainties about this Deportivo Cali, which is not even the shadow of the team that became champion in the second half of 2021.

In addition, many versions are woven about the continuity of Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel, who has not found a return to the deplorable situation of the eleventh caleño in the league.

Last Sunday the Colombian champion had a breath after beating at Palmaseca for the 13th date of Liga Betplay DiMayor Cortuluá 2-1 with scores by Yony González and Jhon Vasquez while Luis Carlos Ruíz scored for the 'Corazón del Valle' team.

However, rumors emerged that the former coach of the Universidad de Chile, had resigned despite the triumph obtained in his last outing.

For this reason, Marco Caicedo, president of the institution, had to catch up with these versions by flatly denying the alleged resignation of the Venezuelan helmsman during an interview with Antena 2 in Cali.

Likewise, the boss of Superdepor blamed social networks as he assured that people are carried away by the fake news that circulates constantly in these media.

Last week, journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez said in his column Palabras mayors of Antena 2, that the real reason why Cali's managers have not dispensed with Dudamel's services, is because of the high cost of their compensation.

For now, Rafael Dudamel's cycle at Deportivo Cali will continue and he will have to face his next league exam this Friday when he visits Equidad Seguros at the Techo stadium for Date 14 of the Dimayor Betplay League.

