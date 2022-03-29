Politicians and journalists exploited against Gertz Manero for Alejandra Cuevas case: “Must be fired”

Fotografía de archivo del 06 de mayo del 2020 que muestra al fiscal General de la República, Alejandro Gertz Manero. EFE/Mario Guzmán/Archivo

Alejandra Cuevas and Laura Morán, who were singled out, persecuted and imprisoned for the alleged murder of prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero's brother, won plain and plain protection from the plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), being completely free.

After an in-depth analysis of the issues was decreed on March 14, the ministers agreed that both the arrest warrant and the formal imprisonment order against both women were unconstitutional.

They added from the Supreme Court, moreover, that until now the authority had not accredited the requirements established by the Constitution for this purpose. The final vote on the project was 11 in favor, unanimity.

PHOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO SÁNCHEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM

In this regard, members of the opposition, critics and political analysts, as well as journalists, attacked prosecutor Gertz Manero, who called for his immediate resignation after the resolution.

Political scientist and writer Denise Dresser, for her part, said that the vote found that the whole case was allegedly armed by the prosecutor himself, “in his personal revenge office.” Therefore, he considered that Gertz Manero should be “dismissed, investigated and tried, not protected”.

For her part, activist Martha Tagle added that “both Gertz, the authorities of the CDMX Attorney General's Office and the FGR and the judiciary who participated in the case, “must be investigated and punished according to the laws for abuse of power and influence trafficking.”

Senator Lilly Tellez celebrated that “late but finally justice came from the SCJN for #AlejandraCuevas and #LauraMorán,” adding that she will remain waiting for “justice to arrive for Mexico and Alejandro Gertz is immediately removed”, concluding that “institutions are for serving the public, not for personal purposes, nor for revenge.”

Photo: Andrea Murcia//Cuartoscuro

Meanwhile, analyst Verónica Ortiz instructed the Mexican prosecutor to prepare for his departure from the FGR and to prepare his defense in case he had to face justice. “A prosecutor who pursues personal enemies and invents crimes is untenable,” he wrote on his official social networks.

The discussion was also entered by the former president of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Jesús Ortega, who said that “in Mexico the Attorney General of the Republic uses his office to carry out the president's political vengeances; to carry out his own; to avoid transparency of his vast heritage; and to seize others which do not belong to him”, and finally considered that the members of the senate should bring him to trial for his recent actions.

Finally, Javier Lozano, the former Secretary of Labour and Social Security for the six-year term of Felipe Calderón, lawyer and former senator of the Republic, entered the trend of the moment, who applauded the decision of the judges in the first instance.

Journalists, politicians and analysts called for the removal of Alejandro Gertz Manero PHOTO: PRESIDENCIA/CUARTOSCURO.COM

However, he assured that “they knew since the presiding minister, Arturo Zaldivar, attracted the case to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation that he was doing a PERSONAL favor to the unpresentable head of the Attorney General of the Republic, Gertz Manero. There was more to family and social pressure than the conviction to do justice in that Court.”

For its part, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City only added that it will carry out an “in-depth analysis” of the actions of public servants before the unjustified imprisonment of women.

And they clarified that they respect the resolution; that the institution has as its main objective the search for the truth that only the sentences handed down are those that charge criminal responsibility; the autonomy of the prosecutor's office; and the constant self-criticism to which public servants working in the FGJ-CDMX submit.

KEEP READING: