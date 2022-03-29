Peru vs Paraguay LIVE: minute by minute of the last match at the Nacional for Playoffs

Peru vs. Paraguay LIVE. The Peruvian national team will seek to beat the guaraní today, Tuesday, March 29, to take over the coveted place of the repechage against the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in the decisive match for the last date of the South American qualifier. The duel will be played from 6:30 p.m. at the National Stadium in Lima, which for the first time after two years of pandemic will sport a full of fans who will encourage the bicolor from start to finish. The meeting will be broadcast LIVE on Latina Tv and Movistar Deportes throughout Peru, while in Guaraní lands the channel in charge of broadcasting will be Tigo Sports.

MINUTE BY MINUTE

- More than 40,000 fans will attend the National Stadium to follow closely the incidents of the momentous match between Peru and Paraguay, but fans will have to comply with a series of protocols such as carrying the three doses of the vaccine against COVID-19

More than 40,000 fans will attend the National Stadium

- The players of the Peruvian football team underwent their respective molecular tests to rule out any contagion of covid-19, in accordance with the biosecurity measures decreed by FIFA.

After training at the Estadio Nacional, the Peruvian national team was ready for the match on Tuesday, March 29.

- Shall we see? Luis Advíncula surprised everyone by not being considered in the two eleven that Ricardo Gareca lined up before the match between Peru vs. Paraguay by Qualifiers Qatar 2022. 'Bolt' started in Montevideo and completed the 90 minutes without any hassle.

Luis Advíncula lined up the 90 minutes in Peru vs. Uruguay.

- The Guaraní team comes to the match with five casualties among them: the steering wheel Miguel Almirón (Newcastle, England), captain Gustavo Gomez and defender Blas Riveros.

Peru vs Paraguay: the five casualties of the 'Albirroja' for the decisive match for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (Photo: Reuters)

- Ricardo Gareca would have already defined his eleven ahead of the last match against Paraguay

Peru: Pedro Gallese - Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco - Renato Tapia - Sergio Peña, Christopher Gonzales, Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotún - Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

Paraguay: Antony Silva - Robert Rojas, Ivan Alonso, Omar Alderete - Richard Sanchez, Fabian Balbuena, Oscar Romero, Andrés Cubas, Richard Ortiz - Julio Enciso and Angel Romero. DT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Quarter Final - Peru v Paraguay - Estadio Olimpico, Goiania, Brazil - July 2, 2021 Peru's Miguel Trauco in action with Paraguay's Angel Romero REUTERS/Diego Vara

- On the night of Monday, March 28, thousands of Peruvians went to Miraflores and performed the traditional 'banderazo'

photo: FPF

photo: FPF

Peruvian fans made the flag ahead of the match with Paraguay l Photo: @KVanessaHerrera

PREVIOUS MATCH

With 21 points and fifth in the standings, Peru has the imperative mission of winning the albirroja team as a local to be able to take half the world cup ticket and face an Asian team in June for a quota to Qatar.

Although the numbers are partially in their favor, the white and red will only have to win to qualify directly to the repechage, but in case of a draw they will have to wait until Colombia (20) does not beat Venezuela at home, and for Chile (19) not to do the same against Uruguay in Santiago.

The Inca national team is one step away from keeping their second consecutive repechage and trying to reach a World Cup again, always under the baton of Argentinian Ricardo Gareca.

Let us remember that Peru qualified for the World Cup Russia 2018 defeating New Zealand in the repechage after 36 years of absence from the event.

LEADERBOARD

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers standings before the last date of the competition.

CROWDED FLAG

On Monday night, hundreds of Peruvian fans arrived at the hotel where the Peruvian national team is concentrated and unleashed all their passion and idolatry for bicolor and loudly gave their support to the members of Ricardo Gareca's team, who came out to greet and thank the gesture from the door of the hotel.

“The illusion is still intact, it only depends on us!” , wrote Luis Advíncula on his social networks.

For the vital duel, Gareca will line up with skilled midfielder Christian 'Aladino' Cueva and Italian-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula to try to break the Guaraní defense at the National Stadium, where more than 40,000 local fans are expected to arrive.

“This is not over yet,” captain and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese warned on Instagram.

André Carrillo will be out after suffering a knee injury in the 1-0 defeat to Uruguay. Midfielder Christofer Gonzales, from home Sporting Cristal, will replace him.

In October 2020, Paraguay and Peru tied 2-2 in Asunción in the first leg of the current round.







