Peru vs Paraguay: Free admission to Lima's zonal parks if you attend with the national team's shirt

Thanks to Peru vs Paraguay, a match that keeps the Peruvian team's hopes of reaching the Qatar 2022 World Cup alive, there will be free entry to the eleven zonal parks of Lima, today Tuesday, March 29. People must attend dressed in the “white-red” shirt to make this right valid.

According to the Lima Park Service (Serpar), there will be various recreational services to enjoy with family and friends, as well as dozens of draws that will reward the “best fans in the world”.

Attendees will be able to play a game in the sports slabs, warm up the one before the international meeting with lunch in the barbecue areas, horseback riding or boating in the lagoons, visiting the animals in the mini-farms and mini-zoos, among others, depending on where they go.

The opening hours for Lima's 11 zonal parks are from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Serpar reported.

LOCATION OF THE ELEVEN ZONAL PARKS

San Pedro Zonal Club: Height of Km 39 of the North Panamerican Highway, in Ancón

Huascarán Zonal Club: crossing of Av. 200 miles with Revolucion Avenue, in Villa El Salvador

Zonal Club Capac Yupanqui: Arzola Avenue and Amancaes Prolongación Amancaes Avenue, in Rimac

Sinchi Roca Zonal Club: junction of University Avenue and Jamaica Avenue, in Comas

Huiracocha Zonal Club: Próceres de la Independencia Avenue, block 12, in San Juan de Lurigancho

Flor de Amancaes Zonal Club: Av. December 27 with Flora Tristán, in Villa María del Triunfo

Manco Cápac Zonal Club: Km 18 of Tupac Amaru Avenue, in Carabayllo

Huayna Cápac Zonal Club: crossing Pedro Miotta Avenue and Mateo Pumacahua Avenue, in San Juan de Miraflores

Santa Rosa Zonal Club: Av. Alejandro Bertello s/n Km 43 of the North Panamericana, in Santa Rosa

Club area Cahuide: Av. de los Parques s/n Urb. Valdiviezo, in Ate

Zonal Club Lloque Yupanqui: crossing of Naranjal Avenue and Universitaria Avenue, in Los Olivos

GIANT SCREENS TO WATCH THE PERU VS PARAGUAY MATCH

Cercado de Lima

The Municipality of Lima (MML) will broadcast Peru vs Paraguay on three giant screens within the Magic Water Circuit. Those interested will have to purchase tickets to the Magic Water Circuit through the website or the application Entradas Lima.

Villa Maria del Triunfo

The Municipality of Villa María del Triunfo reported that the event will be held in the district's main square from 3.00 p.m. at the Women's Monument, located in the 7th block of Salvador Allende Avenue.

San Miguel

Starting at 5.00 pm, the municipality of San Miguel will also install a giant screen at Arena 1 on the Costa Verde.

El Agustino

From 3.00 in the afternoon, in the main square of the district and there will be games, competitions and prizes.

Miraflores

Kennedy Park will be the setting for a giant screen 8 meters long by 4 meters wide. With all the biosecurity measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Municipality of Miraflores has prepared a great party that starts hours before the match with an artistic show where Lucho “Cucharita” Molina and his musical ensemble will be presented.

Villa El Salvador

The “best fan in the world” will be able to enjoy the international duel at the César Vallejo Mall. The event starts at 3.00 pm

San Borja

There will be a giant screen in the Parque de la Familia, so you can watch the game from 6.30 pm. The commune clarified that the consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited.

Puente Piedra

The Municipality of Puente Piedra will hold from 5.00 p.m. in the Plaza Mayor an event for all its neighbors to enjoy the momentous encounter.

