Peru, Colombia and Chile LIVE where and how to watch the matches of the last qualifying date qatar 2022 | peru vs paraguay colombia vs venezuela chile vs uruguay goals summary result qatar 2022

Peru, Chile and Colombia will be the protagonists of this last date of these qualifiers and today they will be will play the 'golden ticket' to the repechage to Qatar 2022. The Peruvian national team will face Paraguay at home with the advantage of a point that can give it the pass to the next qualifying stage, as long as it achieves a win in the National of Lima. Colombia must play all its cards, bet on the victory against a Venezuela and wait for the adverse outcomes for those directed by Ricardo Gareca. Chile is the team that does expect a real 'miracle', because it depends on adverse results for the white-roja and the coffee maker, a different one just knocks it out of the race.

The table for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers is shown as follows: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay are directly qualified for the World Cup and will only go to their last match to comply with the procedure.

Peru (21) in fifth place, Colombia (20) in sixth place and Chile with 19 points, in 7th place, are in full chances to enter the repechage, which is why these three teams will come out with everything to get a win in their respective matches.

PERU VS PARAGUAY

Where and how to watch: This duel will be played in Lima. The broadcasting channels in Peruvian territory will be: Latina TV and Movistar Deportes. In other countries you can check the following broadcast channels and schedules

Argentina: 20:30 hours/TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 2

Chile: 20:30 hours/TNT Sports Go, TNT Sports Stadium

Brazil: 20:30 hours/Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV 3

Paraguay: 20:30 hours/Tigo Sports

Colombia: 18:30 hours/Goal Caracol

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m./Football Channel

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m./TLT

Bolivia: 7:30 p.m./Tigo Sports

United States (Pacific): 4:30 p.m./Fubo Sports Network

México: 17:30 horas / Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Spain: 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday 30 March)/Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

COLOMBIA V.S.

Where and how to watch: Another game of heart attack that will take place at the same time (18:30 Colombia time/ 19:30 Venezuela time) will be broadcast by GOL Caracol and TLT in Venezuelan territory.

To watch Caracol TV, you will first need to register on CaracolTV.com and go to the top right where it says 'Live Signal'. You click on the 'Play' option and that's it. Although the signal is intended for the territory of Colombia, you can see it through your trusted cable operator.

The Caracol TV signal can be seen on: TDT (Channel 14.1, Channel 14.2 and Channel 14.4), DIRECTV (Channel 132 and Channel 1132), Claro TV (Channel 106 and Channel 109) and Movistar (Channel 156, Channel 816 and Channel 166).

If you live in Venezuela, La Tele Tuya, or simply TLT, is a subscription channel in Caracas and is responsible for broadcasting all the matches of the Venezuelan national team. Check out how to tune it in Venezuela below.

On DTT, Channel 23.2 (SD)

On Movistar TV, Channel 143.

On CANTV, Channel 11 and Channel 602 (HD).

An Inter Satellite, Canal 103.

A SimpleTV, Canal 119.

CHILE VS URUGUAY

Where and how to watch: The Chilean national team jumps onto the court of the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium to face a 'celeste' already qualified for the World Cup. In southern territory and charrua, the duel will be played at 18:30 hours and will be broadcast on Chilevisión in Chilean territory and on VTV in Uruguay

Chilevisión in Chilean territory you can watch it totally free either through the TV channel, tablet or cell phone.

If you live in Chile you will be able to watch the Chilevisión channel you will be able to access these signs

VTR: Canal 21 (Santiago) /711

DirecTV: Canal 151/1151

Movistar: Channel 121/811

Clear: Channel 55/555

Entel: Canal 66

World: Canal 15/515

GTD/Telsur: Canal 21/27

