Norma Yarrow is guided by a fake news during the hemicycle and accuses Guillermo Bermejo of raising an “armed struggle”

He skated! Norma Yarrow was very defiant as she expressed her position in front of the Plenary Congress during the debate of the second motion for vacancy against Pedro Castillo. The parliamentarian did not hesitate to quote a “news story” without realizing that she was making a serious mistake.

During her speech, the parliamentarian did not hesitate to get an impression where the “news” was that Guillermo Bermejo would supposedly wage an armed struggle if the president was vacated. However, what no one told Yarrow is that this was fake news.

Very sure of this source of information, the congressman was very energetic in pointing out and attacking parliamentarian Guillermo Bermejo to encourage these actions. Unfortunately, Norma Yarrow did not verify the information well and made a mistake that will remain for political history.

It turns out that this false news came out from a page very similar to that of the newspaper La República, the same one that has copied typologies, colors and even style in the editorial office.

“Fake news from Peru and the world. It tells parody,” says the description on that page where the congresswoman allowed herself to be guided to face Bermejo.

But what did the false information say? On this page that viralizes its content through Twitter, the news said that Guillermo Bermejo asked his “entourages” to wait outside the congress, in case they came to Castillo, they would go in to protest.

“Guillermo Bermejo: “If the Castillo cow congress we will resume the armed struggle. The congressman of free Peru asked his ML-19 guerrilla hosts to remain outside the congress until the end of the vote in parliament #VancanciaYa”, is what was read on the false page.

One detail that the parliamentarian overlooked, who may have saved her from this impasse and realized the error, is that Guillermo Bermejo no longer belongs to the ranks of Peru Libre, several months ago he and other parliamentarians created Democratic Peru.

GUILLERMO BERMEJO RESPONDS AFTER FAKE NEWS NOTE

When he learned that he had been called practically a “revolutionary”, Guillermo Bermejo used his social networks to speak out against the accusation of Norma Yarrow.

In a few lines, the congressman assured that these are manipulations “become pity.”

“Nothing more fun than seeing a coup player citing a fake account to say that she called for armed struggle if they vacate the president. Our weapon is reason, truth and the people who accompany us. What you fascists are already happening to pity,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

So far the congresswoman has not come out to testify about the “slip” she made when guided by false information.

