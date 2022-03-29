Néstor Villanueva listens live to audio involving him with another dancer

Néstor Villanueva is still in the eye of the storm after being related to the former actress of adult film Sofía Cavero. The cumbiambero performed on the program Amor y Fuego to clarify that he did not maintain a friendship with the fellow dancer and that they met on the day of the ampay through a mutual friend.

He also refused to have been intimate with her, as has been implied since the images came to light. On the other hand, the singer at all times made it clear that his intention was to recover his marriage to Florcita Polo, so he would not delve into the subject much.

When Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Mitre asked him to send a message to his still wife apologizing, Nestor said he would talk to her on four walls to try to resolve their differences, especially now that she has publicly pointed out that she will file for divorce.

However, the theme of Florcita and Sofía Cavero was not the only thing they played on the program, because according to the chief information officer of Amor y Fuego, Néstor Villanueva would have a close relationship with the dancer Tessy.

To verify that there is or existed between the two more than a friendship, at first the production sends you a screenshot of the conversation that both would have had.

The cumbiambero at first denied any relationship with the young woman, indicating that he did not know what they were talking about. For this reason, Rodrigo González decided to change the subject as he did not have any specific evidence.

After Néstor Villanueva said goodbye to the program and was about to leave Willax Televisión, an audio that the production got would cause a stir on the set of the program, so they did not hesitate to bring the cumbiambero again.

In this audio you can hear the still husband of Florcita Polo ask his companion to lower the brightness of the television because some figure that he would not want to be captured by some television reporter could shine through the window.

After listening to this material, the cumbiambero only managed to say that he speaks to many people and that there is nothing wrong with that, and that he did not remember having that conversation. “ I don't remember that conversation... I have a clear conscience, I haven't done anything wrong ,” he said.

FLORCITA POLO SEEKS DIVORCE

After the ampay that Néstor Villanueva starred in, Florcita Polo decided to start the divorce process, which she announced during an interview with the program En Boca de Todos, where she said she was disappointed with the father of her children.

“ In fact we have a parental stage, I have been separated from Néstor for three months, soon completely divorced, only our children unite us. I'm already starting the divorce proceedings ,” he replied.

