Metro line 12: CDMX government assured that the rehabilitation will be completed this year

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, assured that before the end of 2022 the rehabilitation of Line 12 of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC) will be completed, thereby restoring service to citizens.

During the press conference held on the afternoon of this Monday, March 28, the local president reported that all those involved are looking to meet the deadline set, so that processes have begun to accelerate, without neglecting construction.

Information in development...

