Member of Piso 21 confirmed that he will be a father for the first time after a long process: “Every effort has its reward”

In 2022, there are several Colombian celebrities who are going to debut as parents, among them Camilo Echeverry, who is counting the hours to meet Indigo , as well as one of the members of the successful Piso 21 group.

This is Pablo Mejía Bermudez, who took advantage of the celebration of the second anniversary of his relationship with actress and model Stephania Stegman, to tell his friends and followers that they are going to be parents for the first time.

The information was released by both of them with an Instagram video, through which they mentioned that, despite their short engagement, about a year ago they decided to undergo an in vitro fertilization treatment, in order to become pregnant.

Later, the singer from Piso 21 and his girlfriend showed the details of the entire procedure that gave them the opportunity to become parents for the first time, as they recorded everything from day one.

“If you're wondering why all those injections and why we went to the clinic so much, it's because our pregnancy isn't like the one we're all used to. , that's where the doctor is transferring us to our future baby (...) Now it's time to wait 15 days and do a test,” explained Pablo Mejía, while showing the fertilization process.

So then, Stephania Stegman took the respective pregnancy test and her reaction to learning that she will be a mother made more than one cry. Then it was the turn for the young musician to hear the news and he too cried with emotion.

In addition, they shared one of the most recent ultrasound scans that the expectant mother took, although they did not reveal exactly how long they are pregnant.

Pablo Mejia and his girlfriend have been no stranger to criticism from those who believe that it is not a good idea to start a family in such a short time. However, in this video they also came up to the questions and made it clear why they are together.

It is worth mentioning that, as Stegman pointed out, he was next to the also jury of the 'X Factor' when he was urgently operated on, after it became known that the singer had affected his popliteal artery, located towards his knee, so he almost had his leg amputated.