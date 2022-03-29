León Krauze lashed out at AMLO for criticism of artists: “He thinks he will win by dividing”

Musicians, actors and other artists were part of a recent viral video that caused great controversy over the sayings they released against the construction of the Maya Train in the southeast Mexican, which, they assured, means an environmental tragedy.

The recording included characters of great importance in the Mexican audience such as Eugenio Derbez, actor; Rubén Albarrán, vocalist of Café Tacvba; Natalia Lafourcade, singer; Kate del Castillo and Omar Chaparro, actors; and finally, animal rights defender Arturo Islas.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, did not take long to comment on the matter, stating that they were sold artists who allegedly received money for appearing in the short clip of a social organization.

During one of his morning conferences from the National Palace in the country's capital, the head of the Federal Executive considered that these are pseudo-environmentalists, conservatives and fifis who campaigned against their government.

AMLO called celebrities “pseudo-environmentalists” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This caused more personalities, not only artists, but also journalists, columnists, analysts, etc., to join the defense of their friends and against the so-called Mayan Train, one of the president's flagship works, together with the Dos Bocas refinery and Felipe Angeles International Airport.

Such was the case of journalist León Krauze, who has proved to be one of the most ardent critics of Andrés Manuel's government and of the Fourth Transformation that he undertook from his office inside the National Palace.

Through his most recent column for El Universal, he considered that the request to stop this type of attack on his mandate at the head of the country is “symptomatic of a toxic dynamic of his government.”

Among the abuses that AMLO committed, according to the journalist, is ignoring the trajectory of those who demand of him, such as Rubén Albarrán and Ofelia Medina, whom he considered particularly as defenders of the environment and fighters of the peoples who need them.

Journalist León Krauze spoke out in favor of the artists who attacked the Maya Train (Photo: Instagram/LeonKrauze)

This, Krauze said, could disqualify the reputation of critics, thus exposing pro-Q4 politicians, public opinion, and even social networks and “other tools of polarization.”

All of the above, he said, could be part of a system that “has poisoned public discussion,” where the president takes every word or demand for his government as a war where dialogue, nuance or concession is prohibited.

The journalist pointed out that, as an example, it is enough to see the list of characters who have been criticized or attacked by AMLO for their statements about Q4, from politicians and foreign presidents, to activists, feminists, businessmen, the parents of children with cancer, among many others.

Fonatur presents the final finishes of the Mayan Train, one of the megaprojects of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) administration (Photo: Twitter/@TrenMayaMX)

For this reason, the Univision presenter said that it has become clear that López Obrador's strategy is polarization “as an electoral political tool”, adding that “he believes it will win by dividing, regardless of the costs to the society he governs.”

Finally, he added that such interlocutors are valuable and necessary, especially when talking about their important career or works, despite what the president says or wants ignore them.

So far, some artists have revisited the comments of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, such as Gael García, and actor Eugenio Derbez, who said that “he does not receive yellow envelopes”, referring to a scandal of the president's brother.

