Kenya López Rabadán went to AIFA and noted her shortcomings: “Lack of planning”

On the day of the inauguration of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) at the Santa Lucia Air Base, State of Mexico, it was announced that more than a thousand guests attended the premises of the airport, including politicians.

In this regard, Senator Kenia López Rabadán reported via social media that she declined the invitation, but promised to return on her own feet to investigate and observe everything around the construction on her own.

It was on March 28, 2022 when Rabadan showed up at the AIFA facilities, according to his most recent publications on the social network Twitter, where he made some notes about it.

According to the senator, she had a dialogue with staff of the Secretariat of National Defense for approximately five hours in which they explained, among other things, that 74.5 billion have been invested in the construction of the AIFA so far, and there are still 4 billion to be exercised.

(Photo: Twitter/ @kenialopezr)

To these numbers, López Rabadán added the cost of canceling Texcoco's New Mexico International Airport, which would give a total of more than 400 billion pesos.

“90,630 million pesos have yet to be paid for the bonds placed to build Texcoco, which must be paid over the next 20 years. It is an issue that the SHCP must urgently resolve, because otherwise, they will continue to throw away the money of Mexicans,” he added in his thread.

He then assured that in reality there are no deficiencies in the remodeling and construction carried out by Sedena, since it is rather a lack of planning, connectivity, passengers and airlines with the intention of establishing Saint Lucia as their new destination for entry and exit.

Photo: INAH

According to first-hand reports obtained by the Senator of the National Action Party (PAN), the goal is to reach a breakeven point established in 5 million passengers, which, she wrote, “in the short term is not possible.”

He also reported that it was up to the famous control tower that has gone through several controversies, including that it was sinking or that it was chueca, which was denied by the presidency of the Republic.

Kenia López Rabadán explained that the flight controllers of the Navigation Services in Mexican Airspace have first-rate equipment, “but without air traffic of little use,” he said.

Finally, he assured that he presented the AIFA managers with a total of 20 specific questions, which, he hopes, will be answered shortly “in order to be able to inform the people of Mexico about this work.”

Kenia López Rabadan (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Recently, the senator reported everything about her visit to AIFA, and through her social networks she criticized the budget dedicated to the construction of AMLO's “new whim”, the cost of transportation to reach it and what could have been done with the resources allocated to it.

Later, from one of the roads that are in the AIFA, he pointed out that there are still personnel working on the work, as he showed some images of some workers removing earth and stone.

Finally, the PAN senator pointed out that AIFA lacks the appropriate recognition for international flights, since only flights to Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Cancun and Mérida were recorded on Tuesday.

KEEP READING:



