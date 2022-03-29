Journalist assaulted by radical group after protests outside Congress

Attacks on the press continue. This Monday, March 28, a journalist from Latina (Channel 2) was assaulted by a stranger who was part of the protest against Pedro Castillo.

This guy wearing a black t-shirt and a hat, held a yellow flag in his hand and used the stick holding this banner to hit the press man on the head.

Although some colleagues pointed out to the police who was the one who attacked the journalist, the NPP ignored and let him go, even putting up a barrier to the press from advancing.

It is worth mentioning that the Latina reporter was covering the protest outside the Congress of the Republic, while the motion of censure against the head of state was being debated.

The press man was walking in the most normal way, even in the images on Canal N you can see that at no time he approaches them or just looks at them, despite this, the man attacks him unexpectedly.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that these radical groups have attacked journalists during the various protests. On several occasions, it has been captured how these groups mistreat the press men.

At another time, protesters started throwing coins and banana peels, so law enforcement forces had to set up a police cordon for those who are for and against the motion to confront.

10 PHRASES OF PEDRO CASTILLO DURING

- “I will never make a clean slate of legality and I will continue to struggle with all my strength to consolidate institutionality”.

- “Throughout these months I have met with my people, I felt their affection and recognition. I have also heard very harsh complaints and criticisms of my management that I listen to and accept with humility.”

- “The vacancy promoted is due to the cause of permanent moral incapacity. Everyone knows that it does not contain a single element that supports it validly, since it is a compilation of versions of a sector of the press.”

- “I ask, how is it possible that I am intended to accuse and punish for the actions of third parties? It's as if Paula fouls and Elena is punished.”

- “In addition, a fact that has attracted powerful attention is that the motion has been drawn up mainly considering biased, contradictory and uncorroborated journalistic reports.”

- “This motion is the best example of how the media trial has managed to get a vacancy motion admitted.”

- “Peruvian people, let us work together to combat the true enemies of the homeland, corruption, poverty, discrimination, inequality, citizen insecurity, violence against women are just some of them.”

- “This afternoon I will be judged by you, contrary to what my detractors announced, I have personally exercised my defense strengthened by the truth that I am exposing.”

- “Rejecting this vacancy motion does not mean that the issues are not further investigated. Quite the opposite. We are ready to continue to collaborate with the relevant investigations and bodies.”

- “Congressmen, I ask you to vote for democracy, vote for Peru, vote against instability.”

