Jair Bolsonaro was discharged after spending the night hospitalized due to a malaise

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the hospital of the Armed Forces of Brasilia on Tuesday morning after spending the night in hospital due to malaise, said his communications minister.

“Good day with great news. The President was discharged and he is super good,” Fábio Faria, head of Communications, wrote on his Twitter account.

Bolsonaro, 67, has suffered various complications as a result of the stab wound he received in 2018, when he was attacked in the middle of the crowd during a street campaign event in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The president had been hospitalized on Monday for medical examinations, according to federal deputy Marcos Pereira during a ceremony Monday night in which the president was expected and was unable to appear.

Due to the attack in 2018, the ruler underwent at least four surgeries, including the placement and subsequent removal of a colostomy bag, which made him more prone to intestinal disorders.

The presidential communications secretariat did not respond to several requests for information from the AFP news agency on the president's health.

In January, Bolsonaro was hospitalized for two days in São Paulo for an intestinal obstruction. At the time, the medical team following the president since 2018 said that the problem had been caused by a poorly chewed shrimp and ruled out performing a new surgery.

