Home office: how to work with the laptop while taking care of the back

Many people are still working from home, and they often do so with a laptop or laptop, which often leads to a slouched posture.

In this context, it should be borne in mind that the alignment of the screen can make a big difference.

And the thing is that the laptop has many advantages, such as that it can be used quickly on the kitchen table, on the balcony or even on the sofa. The laptop makes this type of mini-moving possible during the home office. However, the back often suffers the consequences of poor posture that is adopted when working like this.

Over time, the muscles in the neck may stiffen and those in the chest and abdomen may become shorter, warns the German Society for Orthopedics and Traumatological Surgery (DGOU).

“The so-called 'tech neck', or technological neck, is a growing problem,” says Professor Bernd Kladny, Secretary General of the DGOU.

However, this can be avoided with a workspace that meets the needs of the back. For example, indicates the DGOU, the laptop screen should be located at eye level.

If you do not have a stand or device that allows it, the right height of the screen can be achieved, for example, with the help of a stack of (more or less) books.

It is also recommended to add a separate monitor, mouse and keyboard to the workplace at home to care for your back. In the event that during work one notices that the back is curving again, alternation is required. “Taking periodic breaks, stretching and straightening, or even lazing around every now and then,” suggests Kladny.

dpa