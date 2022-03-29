Fernández Noroña beat Loret de Mola and Azucena Uresti for spreading alleged shooting at Cancun airport

During the morning of March 28, alerts sounded at the Cancun airport, Quintana Roo, due to loud sounds that were recorded inside the premises, which caught the attention of people who left the place in terror.

Witnesses pointed out that these were detonations of firearms, so several journalists began to share the information without first verifying. These details flooded the networks and began to gain attention.

This information network was joined by two of the country's most renowned journalists: Carlos Loret de Mola and Azucena Uresti, who on their social networks published about the alleged detonations in the state where drug trafficking violence has increased.

“What anguish, what uncertainty. Until when? Reports C5 gunfire at Terminal 3 of Cancun International Airport, Code Rojo is activated,” wrote the contributor of media such as Milenio and Radio Formula. For his part, the controversial LatinUs and El Universal reporter only shared the news.

However, moments after the first reports, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT), together with the Southeast Airport Group (ASUR), clarified that there were no no shooting at Cancún International Airport, since it was the fall of three signs that, when pushed, caused panic among the attendees and caused several to run out of the place.

Through a publication on Twitter, they stressed that “the alert situation was caused by the fall of three signs when they were inadvertently pushed, which caused the untimely exit of users due to the roar”.

The first reports warned of a possible shooting (Photo: Twitter)

Against this background, the deputy for the Labour Party (PT), Gerardo Fernández Noroña, broke out against journalists for having shared fake news about the uproar at the airport facilities.

In the first instance, he questioned Loret de Mola and asked her to delete her publication, since that version had already been denied, as well as to issue an apology for spreading this fact.

“Has it been eight hours that you uploaded that false note. Will you withdraw it and apologize at some point Loretito? @CarlosLoret lies,” wrote the legislator.

Later, his victim was Azucena Uresti, whom he called a “liar” and also asked her to acknowledge her mistake and stop sharing events that did not happen that way. “That's right: how long will you stop spreading lies or recognize if you're wrong @azucenau?” , he sentenced.

State and federal authorities denied the versions (Photo: Twitter)

So far, neither of the two mentioned has issued a response to Fernández Noroña, so it is expected that on social networks they will question the messages of the petista or perhaps omit one of more of his comments against it.

After the first versions of a shooting, elements of the National Guard and the Mexican Army arrived in the area to make sure everything was in order. After an intense operation, the version circulating on social networks that claimed that the noise was due to an alleged shooting was discarded.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State of Quintana Roo, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, shared that there were no injuries, cartridges percussed or greater evidence to confirm the fact.

Finally, Oscar Montes de Oca, Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo and the GN explained that the sound that caused so much agitation was the fall of three 50-kilogram advertisements that were accidentally shot down by a tourist who ran out of one of the toilets.

KEEP READING