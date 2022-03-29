Faitelson compared Will Smith's blow to that of Cuauhtémoc Blanco: “There are levels”

The event that stood out the most during the Oscar awards last Sunday, March 27 was the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock in the middle of the presentation for “Best Documentary”. On social networks, the scene escalated rapidly and gave way to different ridicules. David Faitelson was no stranger to the event and jumped on the trend.

Through Twitter, the ESPN sports commentator recalled a personal experience he had with Cuauhtémoc Blanco in 2003 and compared the American actor to the former American football player. Faitelson wrote a brief message in which he pointed out that Will Smith “hits harder” than Blanco, this alluding to the aggression he received from the Temo.

In a single sentence he mocked the embarrassing scene of the Oscar ceremony and described that “there are levels”, as Faitelson said in his verified profile:

Faitelson compared Will Smith's blow to the one he received from Cuauhtémoc Blanco (Photo: Twitter/ @Faitelson_ESPN)

His publication quickly went viral as it reached more than six thousand “like” reactions and hundreds of comments responded to the eloquent message with which he recalled his encounter with the current governor of Morelos. Some laughed at the way he remembered that incident and others took the opportunity to share memes of the event.

Comments like “When will faitelson vs Will Smith be?” , “Chris Rock is the Faitelson of Hollywood, they both laugh and hit them in the face”, “Let's say Will Smith at least does it head-on. Not how the idol of the Americanists true to his style, from behind and “peeking out” a window” and “Jewel of a tweet”, were some of the comments that Faitelson received.

And it is that every time the sports analyst shares an opinion about Mexico's sports agenda on social networks, there is always a user who reminds him of the aggression that received from the Temo at the Luis Pirata Fuentes Stadium. Despite the fact that almost 19 years have passed since the event, it is still valid among Mexican football fans.

Will Smith interrupted the Oscar ceremony to beat Chris Rock for mocking his wife (Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder)

The time Faitelson told her version of the Cuauhtémoc Blanco coup

In David Faitelson's journalistic career, one of the most controversial and embarrassing events he experienced was the aggression by former striker Cuauhtémoc Blanco. When he was a collaborator with TV Azteca, he had to cover the Veracruz vs America match in the 2003 tournament.

Faitelson had the feeling that in the locker room there would be a lawsuit because of what was experienced on the court, according to the podcast Un Round Más. At the end of the game he approached the place to record it and have it in his note, but instead of seeing a fight between players, he was the victim of an assault.

At the end of a Veracruz vs. America match, Cuauhtémoc Blanco attacked Faitelson (Photo: Sandra Perdomo/Cuartoscuro.com)

Although at the time there was talk of a big blow against the sports journalist, the current ESPN panelist was responsible for ensuring that “Cuauhtémoc's coup was a caress compared to others I have received”, as he shared for Un Round Más.

The event that year led the former professional football player to apologize publicly and retract his aggressive behavior. For his part Faitelson kept some distance from Cuau. Years later both characters starred in a reunion during an ESPN broadcast.

Both left this awkward moment in the past and hugged each other in front of the cameras. Despite this, the public did not stop mocking the incident in the Pirate Fuentes.

