David Ospina's brand that puts it at the height of the best at the level of national teams

El arquero de Colombia David Ospina rechaza un balón hoy, en un partido de las eliminatorias sudamericanas para el Mundial de Catar entre Brasil y Colombia en el estadio Arena de Sao Paulo (Brasil). EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The Colombia vs Bolivia match allowed David Ospina to enter the select Top-10 list of goalkeeper with the most undefeated goals at the national team level. In the aforementioned knockout match, the Antioquian goalkeeper was not shot on goal during the 90-minute matches. With this he equalized the mark of Dino Zoff and Hugo Lloris.

In total, there are 62 matches that David Ospina has scored the goal at zero. Being the only goalkeeper in Latin America on the list. The closest is Claudio Bravo in 19th place with 53 undefeated hurdles. The list was made by the International Federation of History and Statistics in football.

In the top-10 there are other important players such as the Italian Gianluigi Buffon with 77 matches and the Dutch Edwin Var der Sar with 72. The historic leader is Spaniard Iker Casilla with 103 games without receiving a goal.

Archer/Selection/Undefeated Hurdles

1 Iker Casillas — Spain — 103

2 Gianluigi Buffon — Italy — 77

3 Edwin Van der Sar - Netherlands — 72

4 Essam El-Hadary - Egypt — 69

5 Mohamed Al-Deayea - Arabia Saudita – 69

6 Peter Shilton — England — 66

7 Shay Given - Irlanda – 64

8 Dino Zoff – Italia – 62

10 David Ospina - Colombia - 62

Against Venezuela, Reinaldo Rueda plans with the Colombia team to use a different starting roster than the one formed in the match against Bolivia. Some changes forced by the absence of players such as Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Alfredo Morelos, others due to the tactical variants used by the coach.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado received the second yellow card against Bolivia, so he was dismissed from the Colombia team when he had to pay a penalty date. For his part, Alfredo Morelos failed to recover from the injury to his left muscle, which sent him to the tribune on the last date of the South American Qualifiers.

In the midfield, it would go from having only one recovery wheel, Gustavo Cuellar, who played this role in a great way against Bolivia, to align Matheus Uribe, author of the third goal against the altiplano team, and Wilmar Barrios, a regular starter and one of the few who repeat in the roster in relation to the last meeting in Venezuelan territory.

Possible lineup for the Colombia national team

David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, William Tesillo, Frank Fabra; Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe; Luis Sinisterra, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Luis Fernando Muriel.

DT: Reinaldo Rueda

