Chile will look for the miracle against Uruguay on the last date of the South American Qualifiers: time, TV and formations

The Chilean national team will play a match with aroma in the final this Tuesday against Uruguay. La Roja needs a real miracle to reach the repechage zone and have the chance to play for one of the last tickets to the World Cup. In front, however, they will have a Uruguayan team that will not make it easy for them.

The 4-0 rout that Brazil gave him on Thursday at the Maracaná stadium left their spirits on the ground, but Martin Lasarte's team is now clinging to their history to maintain hope of playing in Qatar and not watching their second consecutive world championship on television.

“This team has overcome many difficulties and I think this is not going to be the exception,” Ronnie Fernández, the young striker of the University of Chile, told the press.

It should be remembered that, in addition to the result that will occur at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, Chileans must expect that neither Colombia nor Peru - which also aspire to the repechage - will win their duels. Peru plays in Lima against Paraguay, while Colombia is playing away against Venezuela, the absolute finalist of the qualifiers.

Coach Martín Lasarte appeals to the story of a team, whose player base, the so-called Golden Generation, has given Chile two of its biggest sporting victories: the 2015 Copa America in Santiago, and the Centennial, a year later in the United States.

The good news for the Chileans is that striker Ben Brereton, who did not play Brazil due to injury, has done physical work on a par with the squad and could be in a position to play the last knockout match.

Born in England, where he defends the Blackburn Rovers jersey, he was the revelation of the Chilean team. Without speaking a drop of Spanish, the affection shown to the Chilean shirt and its performance at key moments has made it one of the favorites of the fans, who nicknamed him Super Ben.

La Celeste, for its part, suffered a noticeable low. Coach Diego Alonso lost for the match against Chileans to Facundo Pellistri, the young 20-year-old striker, who was suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Uruguay, which has already taken out its ticket to Qatar after beating Peru 1-0 last Thursday in Montevideo, will seek to close the tie with a new victory that gives security to the squad, which was able to recover in the last matches.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

Chile: Brayan Cortez, Enzo Roco, Mauricio Isla, Paulo Diaz, Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal, Claudio Baeza, Gabriel Suazo, Charles Aranguiz - Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Ronald Araújo, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Damian Suarez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez.





TIME: 23:30 GMT (20:30 ARG-URU-CHI/19:30 VEN-PAR-BOL/18:30 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: TYC Sports 2

REFEREE: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

STADIUM: San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium

