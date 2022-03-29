Alejandra Cuevas Case: CDMX Prosecutor's Office denied manufacturing culprits and will attend to its due

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27MARZO2022.- Alejandra Cuevas obtuvo su libertad tras obtener un amparo que la eximió del cargo de homicidio por negligencia en perjuicio de Federico Gertz Manero, hermano del Fiscal Alejandro Gertz Manero, por parte de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación. Cuevas Morán obtuvo su libertad tras estar presa más de 500 días en el Penal de Santa Martha Acatitla. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO SÁNCHEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Following the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in the Sandra Cuevas case, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJ) assured that it will carry out an “in-depth analysis” of the actions of public servants in the face of the unjustified imprisonment of women.

In a statement published on its social networks, the capital's prosecutor's office also assured that “it is autonomous, it does not obey personal interests, it does not manufacture guilty parties or crimes, nor does it generate agreements outside the law,” he said.

Likewise, the unit acknowledged that its staff members are critical of their work and do not fall into self-indulgence, so “we favor in-depth analysis and review actions that require it. After the resolution, we will attend to our legal responsibility.”

*Information in development...