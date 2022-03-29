“A beating of Gertz Manero”: Raymundo Riva Palacio lashed out at the prosecutor for Alejandra Cuevas case

The beginning of the week began with a smooth and flat protection granted to Alejandra Cuevas and Laura Morán, who were indicted for the alleged crime of the brother of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), which is why including the first floor the prison for more than 500 days.

This provoked a series of reactions from public opinion, from politicians, analysts and experts, to journalists or civil society, who lashed out at the prosecutor until asking for his resignation from his position within the FGR.

According to journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio, Gertz Manero insisted with one last opportunity to intervene in the case before the resolution, and that was to seek an appointment with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to ask the court for his support and pressure, but he was not heard.

The writer considered in his most recent column for Ejecentral that the two prosecutors, the capital and the federal, “shot the law in the head”, after the Supreme Court showed how “they violated the Constitution, manipulated the law, invented accusations, ignored evidence of those accused of homicide by commission, committed misogyny and violated human rights”.

Photo: EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO/Archive

Riva Palacio pointed out that Andrés Manuel López Obrador “read very well what was happening”, after various reports of abuses of power and manipulation of prosecutors and the CDMX Superior Court of Justice were made public.

Although Alejandro Gertz Manero was outraged by the turn of the Alejandra Cuevas case, but as the writer indicated, he had to resign himself and saw a draft resolution pass in front of him that culminated in the freedom of the women in question.

“The violation of the laws was monumental, as could be seen in some of the claims made in the Court during its pronouncements,” Raymundo Riva Palacio wrote.

That is, he noted, what was seen in the Supreme Court was “a beating of Gertz Manero, Godoy and the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City”; however, he also realized that there is no exemplary punishment for people who abused his position, despite the fact that the court is empowered to impose it.

“He forgave them their excesses”, concluded the journalist in the text Supreme Court, 11 - Gertz Manero, 0 in Ejecentral.

Photo: EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Alejandra Cuevas and Laura Morán, who were singled out, persecuted and imprisoned for the alleged murder of prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero's brother, won plain and plain amparo by the plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), being completely free.

After an in-depth analysis of the issues was decreed on March 14, the ministers agreed that both the arrest warrant and the formal imprisonment order against both women were unconstitutional.

They added from the Supreme Court, moreover, that until now the authority had not accredited the requirements established by the Constitution for this purpose. The final vote on the project was 11 in favor, unanimity.

In the specific case of Laura del Morán, the authorities assured that “the complainant sought, according to her possibilities, attention and care for her partner, since she entrusted her health to technically prepared personnel.”

PHOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO SÁNCHEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Therefore, it cannot and was not proven that a crime had been committed under the modality of “commission by omission”, they said in a statement addressed to the press and public opinion, which can be consulted publicly.

On the other hand, it was determined that Alejandra Cuevas, who was imprisoned for more than 500 days, would be immediately free, since they considered it incorrect to attribute the death of Federico Gertz Manero to her under the figure “accessory guarantor”.

This is because, firstly, she is a non-existent figure before the Law; secondly, there is no evidence that the complainant agreed to take care of the patient, so she did not make decisions about her care, and worse still, they didn't even live together.

KEEP READING: