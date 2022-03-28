Two tortured bodies were abandoned with drug message in Celaya: “Keep it clean”

CELAYA, GUANAJUATO, 28DICIEMBRE2021.- Hallaron varias bolsas de plástico con restos humanos, se habla de que podrían ser entre 3 y 5 cuerpos, sobre un camino de terracería en la colonia Gobernadores. Los autores de estos homicidios no dejaron mensaje como en otros hallazgos. FOTO: DIEGO COSTA/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The dead bodies of two men were found this Monday morning, March 28 in the community of La Cruz in Celaya, Guanajuato; both showed obvious signs of violence and were accompanied by a message presumed to have been written by members of organized crime.

“This happened to me for playing when I watched**walking around selling white and alconing the pu**deras of the skinny dog** kills innocents follow the clean pu**. Att: MV. C.S.R.L. (sic)”, was read in the message written on a cardboard and abandoned next to the bodies.

It is presumed that the message was written by members of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel due to the acronym C.S.R.L. found in the message; and according to unofficial information, those executed would be members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) who had attended the funeral of Los Chuparrecios held the weekend in the community of Juan Martín, Guanajuato.

Around 8 in the morning, an anonymous call to the 911 emergency system alerted the presence of two bodies in the vicinity of a car wash in the community of La Cruz, Celaya, after which municipal security elements moved to the site to check the site, later confirming the discovery of both bodies.

After placing both bodies between the weeds present between the premises of the establishment and the metal mesh that delimits the land, the uniformed men notified the personnel of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGE), a unit that mobilized investigative personnel and experts to the place to carry out the first proceedings for the case.

Both bodies had large blood stains on their clothes and their heads had been covered with adhesive tape, as well as they had blows all over their bodies and had gunshot wounds, which are presumed to have ended their lives.

Around 11 p.m. on March 22, a van with seven burned bodies was found south of Celaya, victims who were later identified as members of the music band Los Chuparrecio, originally from the town of Juan Martín, near the capital of Guanajuato.

The seven musicians, including a minor under the age of 15, had attended a play in the town of Rancho Seco, an event since which their relatives were unable to communicate with any of the band's members again, so they filed a complaint with the state prosecutor's office.

Later, the authorities of Guanajuato confirmed that the seven bodies belonged to the disappeared musicians, so they were handed over to their families and veiled last Saturday, March 26 in San Martín, their place of origin.

On March 1, the CJNG published a video via social media in which they threatened Guanajuato prosecutors, accusing them of attacking and manufacturing crimes against civilians, since they claimed that the cartel is a “formal enterprise” and is not engaged in extortion or kidnapping.

State authorities had identified the CJNG as likely responsible for the kidnapping of a group of miners deprived of their liberty in February, who were later released by prosecution personnel.

“And you know that the entire state of Guanajuato owns and belongs to Mr. 'Mencho'. Let it be clear to you that we did not kidnap the miners, pu games; this was not as you say it. You did not rescue them, they arrived on their own feet to their homes and they were never asked for money, nor was it kidnapping”, the video heard.

