Sebastián Lizarzaburu refers to a party with Andrea San Martín where she ends up doing Anitta's step: “It was our little revelry since we were parents”

This weekend, Sebatián Lizarzaburu and Andrea San Martín made news after being caught at a meeting where the model didn't just drink liquor from her abdomen of his partner, but he was also trying to make Anitta's step. While it is true, many pointed out that it is just a few parents having fun, others questioned where the little ones were at that time. That is why the model did not hesitate to comment on his “little big game”.

Through an extensive message, the former reality boy clarified that after a few days where he struggles to get ahead, he deserved together with Andrea San Martín to go out and relax.

“All of you who follow me know perfectly well how every day I get the “M” in the chamba, in the gym, at home, helping others generate money, educate themselves, motivate us, teach them discipline, teach them about organization and perseverance. And they know everything I achieved in the staff this past week and that's why I celebrated how I had to do it,” began Lizarzaburu.

To this publication, he attached a photo where he is seen in the pool next to the mother of his daughter. “And the photo is literally dedicated to our first outing and “little big party”, well deserved, that we got into since we were parents,” said the young man.

Sebastian Lizarzaburu gives details of his departure with Andrea San Martín. (Photo: Instagram)

THEY DIDN'T NEGLECT THEIR DAUGHTERS

Lizarzaburu also clarified that at no time did they neglect Andrea's little girls, since this outing was planned for a long time.

“In fact we scheduled that day a few months in advance because there were other parents in the group. So we talked hard, we did everything that had to be done at home, we coordinated and adjusted absolutely everything so that the kids are in someone's care, so that the house is clean, so that the chamba is tidy and controlled, so that the “what to do” is done... and then we get a good start, which cannot always be done by obvious reasons... but they were so well deserved that we got him better and harder than “Acapulco Shore”,” he indicated with a laughing emoticon.

“They are one of the few moments that you can be alone alone without children, obviously constantly monitoring by phone or video call but with the peace of mind that they were also on their mini vacation. It was enjoyed as it was meant to be enjoyed. Birthdays were celebrated, achievements were celebrated in the chamba, the first outing to a disco was held since we are parents (together), the closing of the end of the summer season was celebrated, it was celebrated to be in a nice group of people. And I even include myself with the saying: “Once at five hundred... it doesn't hurt,” he concluded.

ANDREA SAN MARTÍN TRIED TO MAKE THE STEP OF ANITTA

Andrea San Martín celebrated her first fathers' outing with Sebastián Lizarzaburu at the point of - in the middle of a few too many drinks - try to make the passage of Anitta. What she did not notice is that the young woman wore a dress with a heart attack neckline, those who on several occasions left her breasts exposed, as can be seen in the video shared by Instarandula.

We also see the former model drinking liquor from Sebastian Lizarzaburu's abdomen.

“Immodest, how does it occur to her to be dressed like that, haha, with that little step by Annita, now the grandmother and all the stain comes out. My God, San Martín went on a party with Sebastián Lizarzaburu”, journalist Samuel Suárez, owner of the platform that spread the videos, is heard saying with laughs.